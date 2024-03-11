Premi Oscar 2024: Oppenheimer miglior film, tutti i vincitori

La scorsa notte si è tenuta la cerimonia dei Premi Oscar 2024, direttamente dal Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. A riscuotere il maggior successo è stato Oppenheimer, che ha portato a casa ben 7 statuette su un totale di 13 nomination, compresi i riconoscimenti per miglior film, miglior regia, miglior attore protagonista e miglior attore non protagonista, andati rispettivamente a Cillian Murphy e Robert Downey Jr. Niente da fare, invece, per Io capitano di Matteo Garrone, in lizza per il miglior film internazionale.
Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo dei vincitori (in grassetto).
Miglior film
- Oppenheimer, regia di Christopher Nolan
- American Fiction, regia di Cord Jefferson
- Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d’une chute), regia di Justine Triet
- Barbie, regia di Greta Gerwig
- The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers), regia di Alexander Payne
- Killers of the Flower Moon, regia di Martin Scorsese
- Maestro, regia di Bradley Cooper
- Past Lives, regia di Celine Song
- Povere creature! (Poor Things), regia di Yorgos Lanthimos
- La zona d’interesse (The Zone of Interest), regia di Jonathan Glazer
Miglior regista
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Jonathan Glazer – La zona d’interesse (The zone of interest)
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature! (Poor Things)
- Justine Triet – Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d’une chute)
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Miglior attore
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Miglior attrice
- Emma Stone – Povere creature! (Poor Things)
- Annette Bening – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d’une chute)
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature! (Poor Things)
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – Il colore viola (The Color Purple)
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano (Nyad)
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
- Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
- Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach – Barbie
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Tony McNamara – Povere creature! (Poor Things)
- Jonathan Glazer – La zona d’interesse (The Zone of Interest)
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
- Justine Triet e Arthur Harari – Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d’une chute)
- David Hemingson – The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)
- Bradley Cooper e Josh Singer – Maestro
- Samy Burch e Alex Mechanik – May December
- Celine Song – Past Lives
Miglior film internazionale
- La zona d’interesse (The Zone of Interest), regia di Jonathan Glazer (Regno Unito, Polonia)
- Io capitano, regia di Matteo Garrone (Italia)
- Perfect Days, regia di Wim Wenders (Giappone, Germania)
- La società della neve (La sociedad de la nieve), regia di Juan Antonio Bayona (Spagna)
- La sala professori (Das Lehrerzimmer), regia di İlker Çatak (Germania)
Miglior film d’animazione
- Il ragazzo e l’airone (君たちはどう生きるか?, Kimi-tachi wa dō ikiru ka), regia di Hayao Miyazaki
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, regia di Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers e Justin K. Thompson
- Elemental, regia di Peter Sohn
- Nimona, regia di Nick Bruno e Troy Quane
- Il mio amico robot, regia di Pablo Berger
Miglior fotografia
- Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
- Edward Lachman – El Conde
- Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Matthew Libatique – Maestro
- Robbie Ryan – Povere creature! (Poor Things)
Miglior scenografia
- James Price, Shona Heath e Zsuzsa Mihalek – Povere creature! (Poor Things)
- Sarah Greenwood e Katie Spencer – Barbie
- Jack Fisk e Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Arthur Max e Elli Griff – Napoleon
- Ruth de Jong e Claire Kaufmann – Oppenheimer
Migliori costumi
- Holly Waddington – Povere creature! (Poor Things)
- Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
- Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates e Dave Crossman – Napoleon
- Ellen Mirojnick – Oppenheimer
Migliori trucco e acconciatura
- Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier e Josh Weston – Povere creature! (Poor Things)
- Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby e Ashra Kelly-Blue – Golda
- Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou e Lori McCoy-Bell – Maestro
- Luisa Abel – Oppenheimer
- Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí e Montse Ribé – La società della neve (La sociedad de la nieve)
Migliori effetti visivi
- Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi e Tatsuji Nojima – Godzilla Minus One (ゴジラ-1.0)
- Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts e Neil Corbould – The Creator
- Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams e Theo Bialek – Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)
- Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland e Neil Corbould – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte uno (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One)
- Charley Henley, Luc Ewen, Martin Fenouillet, Simone Coco e Neil Corbould – Napoleon
Miglior montaggio
- Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
- Laurent Sénéchal – Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d’une chute)
- Kevin Tent – The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)
- Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Povere creature! (Poor Things)
Miglior sonoro
- Tarn Willers e Johnnie Burn – La zona d’interesse (The zone of interest)
- Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van Der Ryn, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic – The Creator
- Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic – Maestro
- Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte uno (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One)
- Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo e Kevin O’Connell – Oppenheimer
Miglior colonna sonora originale
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Laura Karpman – American Fiction
- John Williams – Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny)
- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Jerskin Fendrix – Povere creature! (Poor Things)
Miglior canzone originale
- What Was I Made For? (musiche e testo di Billie Eilish e Finneas O’Connell) – Barbie
- The Fire Inside (musiche e testo di Diane Warren) – Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken (musiche e testo di Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt) – Barbie
- It Never Went Away (musiche e testo di Jon Batiste e Dan Wilson) – American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) (musiche e testo di Scott George) – Killers of the Flower Moon
Miglior documentario
- 20 Days in Mariupol, regia di Mstyslav Černov
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President, regia di Moses Bwayo e Christopher Sharp
- The Eternal Memory, regia di Maite Alberdi
- Les Filles d’Olfa, regia di Kaouther Ben Hania
- To Kill a Tiger, regia di Nisha Pahuja
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
- The Last Repair Shop, regia di Kris Bowers e Ben Proudfoot
- The ABCs of Book Banning, regia di Trish Adlesic, Nazenet Habtezghi e Sheila Nevins
- The Barber of Little Rock, regia di John Hoffman e Christine Turner
- Island in Between, regia di S. Leo Chiang
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, regia di Sean Wang
Miglior cortometraggio
- La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar (The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar), regia di Wes Anderson
- The After, regia di Misan Harriman
- Invincible, regia di Vincent René-Lortie e Samuel Caron
- Knight of Fortune, regia di Lasse Lyskjær Noer
- Red, White and Blue, regia di Nazrin Choudhury e Sara McFarlane
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, regia di Dave Mullins
- Letter to a Pig, regia di Tal Kantor
- Ninety-Five Senses, regia di Jared Hess e Jerusha Hess
- Our Uniform, regia di Yegane Moghaddam
- Pachyderme, regia di Stéphanie Clément