Premi Oscar 2024: Oppenheimer miglior film, tutti i vincitori

La scorsa notte si è tenuta la cerimonia dei Premi Oscar 2024, direttamente dal Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. A riscuotere il maggior successo è stato Oppenheimer, che ha portato a casa ben 7 statuette su un totale di 13 nomination, compresi i riconoscimenti per miglior film, miglior regia, miglior attore protagonista e miglior attore non protagonista, andati rispettivamente a Cillian Murphy e Robert Downey Jr. Niente da fare, invece, per Io capitano di Matteo Garrone, in lizza per il miglior film internazionale.

Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo dei vincitori (in grassetto).

Miglior film

Oppenheimer, regia di Christopher Nolan

American Fiction, regia di Cord Jefferson

Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d’une chute), regia di Justine Triet

Barbie, regia di Greta Gerwig

The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers), regia di Alexander Payne

Killers of the Flower Moon, regia di Martin Scorsese

Maestro, regia di Bradley Cooper

Past Lives, regia di Celine Song

Povere creature! (Poor Things), regia di Yorgos Lanthimos

La zona d’interesse (The Zone of Interest), regia di Jonathan Glazer

Miglior regista

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer – La zona d’interesse (The zone of interest)

Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Justine Triet – Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d’une chute)

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Miglior attore

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Miglior attrice

Emma Stone – Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Annette Bening – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d’une chute)

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Miglior attore non protagonista

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – Il colore viola (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano (Nyad)

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach – Barbie

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara – Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer – La zona d’interesse (The Zone of Interest)

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Justine Triet e Arthur Harari – Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d’une chute)

David Hemingson – The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)

Bradley Cooper e Josh Singer – Maestro

Samy Burch e Alex Mechanik – May December

Celine Song – Past Lives

Miglior film internazionale

La zona d’interesse (The Zone of Interest), regia di Jonathan Glazer (Regno Unito, Polonia)

Io capitano, regia di Matteo Garrone (Italia)

Perfect Days, regia di Wim Wenders (Giappone, Germania)

La società della neve (La sociedad de la nieve), regia di Juan Antonio Bayona (Spagna)

La sala professori (Das Lehrerzimmer), regia di İlker Çatak (Germania)

Miglior film d’animazione

Il ragazzo e l’airone (君たちはどう生きるか?, Kimi-tachi wa dō ikiru ka), regia di Hayao Miyazaki

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, regia di Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers e Justin K. Thompson

Elemental, regia di Peter Sohn

Nimona, regia di Nick Bruno e Troy Quane

Il mio amico robot, regia di Pablo Berger

Miglior fotografia

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Edward Lachman – El Conde

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Robbie Ryan – Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Miglior scenografia

James Price, Shona Heath e Zsuzsa Mihalek – Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Sarah Greenwood e Katie Spencer – Barbie

Jack Fisk e Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Arthur Max e Elli Griff – Napoleon

Ruth de Jong e Claire Kaufmann – Oppenheimer

Migliori costumi

Holly Waddington – Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates e Dave Crossman – Napoleon

Ellen Mirojnick – Oppenheimer

Migliori trucco e acconciatura

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier e Josh Weston – Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby e Ashra Kelly-Blue – Golda

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou e Lori McCoy-Bell – Maestro

Luisa Abel – Oppenheimer

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí e Montse Ribé – La società della neve (La sociedad de la nieve)

Migliori effetti visivi

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi e Tatsuji Nojima – Godzilla Minus One (ゴジラ-1.0)

Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts e Neil Corbould – The Creator

Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams e Theo Bialek – Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland e Neil Corbould – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte uno (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One)

Charley Henley, Luc Ewen, Martin Fenouillet, Simone Coco e Neil Corbould – Napoleon

Miglior montaggio

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Laurent Sénéchal – Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d’une chute)

Kevin Tent – The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (The Holdovers)

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Miglior sonoro

Tarn Willers e Johnnie Burn – La zona d’interesse (The zone of interest)

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van Der Ryn, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic – The Creator

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic – Maestro

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte uno (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One)

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo e Kevin O’Connell – Oppenheimer

Miglior colonna sonora originale

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Laura Karpman – American Fiction

John Williams – Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny)

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Jerskin Fendrix – Povere creature! (Poor Things)

Miglior canzone originale

What Was I Made For? (musiche e testo di Billie Eilish e Finneas O’Connell) – Barbie

The Fire Inside (musiche e testo di Diane Warren) – Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken (musiche e testo di Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt) – Barbie

It Never Went Away (musiche e testo di Jon Batiste e Dan Wilson) – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) (musiche e testo di Scott George) – Killers of the Flower Moon

Miglior documentario

20 Days in Mariupol, regia di Mstyslav Černov

Bobi Wine: The People’s President, regia di Moses Bwayo e Christopher Sharp

The Eternal Memory, regia di Maite Alberdi

Les Filles d’Olfa, regia di Kaouther Ben Hania

To Kill a Tiger, regia di Nisha Pahuja

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

The Last Repair Shop, regia di Kris Bowers e Ben Proudfoot

The ABCs of Book Banning, regia di Trish Adlesic, Nazenet Habtezghi e Sheila Nevins

The Barber of Little Rock, regia di John Hoffman e Christine Turner

Island in Between, regia di S. Leo Chiang

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, regia di Sean Wang

Miglior cortometraggio

La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar (The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar), regia di Wes Anderson

The After, regia di Misan Harriman

Invincible, regia di Vincent René-Lortie e Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune, regia di Lasse Lyskjær Noer

Red, White and Blue, regia di Nazrin Choudhury e Sara McFarlane

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, regia di Dave Mullins

Letter to a Pig, regia di Tal Kantor

Ninety-Five Senses, regia di Jared Hess e Jerusha Hess

Our Uniform, regia di Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme, regia di Stéphanie Clément