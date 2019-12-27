The Witcher 3 raggiunge i 70.000 giocatori dopo l'uscita della serie Netflix

L’analista Benji-Sales ha riferito su Twitter che la serie tv Netflix di The Witcher con Henry Cavill ha generato un successo madiatico tale da incrementare il numero dei giocatori di The Witcher 3 su Steam.

Il 23 dicembre il titolo ha raggiunto un totale di 50.000 giocatori, mentre fino al giorno prima si attestavano sui 20-30.000. Dal 26 dicembre i giocatori Steam hanno continuato ad incrementare fino a 70.000 e anche il conto degli utenti sulle altre piattaforme si è innalzato notevolmente.

Inoltre, Benji-Sales ha riportato che negli Stati Uniti The Witcher 3 è diventato il terzo gioco più venduto insieme a Halo: The Master Chief Collection e Jedi: Fallen Order che occupano i primi due posti della classifica.

A questo punto chissà se i giocatori aumenteranno nuovamente con l’arrivo della già annunciata seconda stagione di The Witcher su Netflix.

E voi? Ci state giocando in questi giorni di festa?

Fonte

Today The Witcher III: Wild Hunt has peaked at over 50k concurrent users

That's the highest concurrent player count the game experienced since JUNE 2016! It seems @netflix The Witcher series has driven major renewed interest. The game was also recently added to Xbox Game Pass pic.twitter.com/LOeAqZ8Kqq

— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 23, 2019