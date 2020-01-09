FORUM

GDC Awards 2020: ecco tutte le nomination

Daniele Dolce

In queste ore sono state presentate le nomination dei GDC Awards 2020, la consueta cerimonia di premiazione che si tiene in concomitanza con la Game Developers Conference di San Francisco.
A guidare i giochi in lizza per un riconoscimento troviamo Death Stranding con ben sette nomination, compresa quella per il gioco dell’anno, ma non mancano altri titoli importanti come Control, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice e Outer Wilds.
Di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination, mentre vi ricordiamo che la cerimonia di premiazione dei GDC Awards 2020 si terrà il prossimo 16 marzo.

BEST AUDIO

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

BEST DEBUT

  • ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)
  • Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)
  • William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden)
  • Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)
  • Chance Agency (Neo Cab)

BEST DESIGN

  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing, FromSoftware)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

INNOVATION AWARD

  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST MOBILE GAME

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)
  • Grindstone (Capybara Games)
  • Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)
  • Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

BEST NARRATIVE

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST TECHNOLOGY

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
  • Noita (Nolla Games)

BEST VISUAL ART

  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

BEST VR/AR GAME

  • Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)
  • Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)
  • Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

GDC Awards 2020

