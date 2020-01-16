FORUM
Quantic Dream: Cage ha delle sorprese in serbo per il nuovo anno

Marco Inchingoli

David Cage di Quantic Dream ha riferito in un suo recente tweet che nel corso di questo nuovo anno giungeranno alcune sorprese.

Non è chiaro cosa sarà annunciato e a cosa fanno riferimento tali sorprese, ma se vogliamo ipotizzare possiamo pensare a qualche nuovo progetto in arrivo per le piattaforme di prossima generazione.

A questo punto non ci resta che attendere maggiori dettagli in proposito.

