Quantic Dream: Cage ha delle sorprese in serbo per il nuovo anno

David Cage di Quantic Dream ha riferito in un suo recente tweet che nel corso di questo nuovo anno giungeranno alcune sorprese.
Non è chiaro cosa sarà annunciato e a cosa fanno riferimento tali sorprese, ma se vogliamo ipotizzare possiamo pensare a qualche nuovo progetto in arrivo per le piattaforme di prossima generazione.
A questo punto non ci resta che attendere maggiori dettagli in proposito.
Ok, I'm late… but I wanted to say
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
I wish you the best for 2020.
2019 has been an amazing year for the studio.
2020 should be even more exciting! We have a lot of surprises to come for our fans, so stay tuned!
And in 2020 more than ever: be deviant! pic.twitter.com/M7OS4SvvJq
— David Cage (@David__Cage) January 14, 2020