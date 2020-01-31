Kingdom Hearts: Project Xenahort diventa Kingdom Hearts Dark Road

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road è il nome ufficiale di Project Xehanort, il neo annunciato gioco mobile legato all’universo di Kingdom Hearts, così ha annunciato Square Enix.

L’RPG, che sarà focalizzato sul Giovane Xehanort, sarà disponibile in formato free-to-play per iOS e Android in tutto il mondo questa primavera con acquisti in-game.

Maggiori dettagli sul gioco verranno annunciati a metà febbraio.

Fonte

There seems to be a lot of other announcements, so we'll announce the title a little early.

Please view the video below for the official title for Project Xehanort.

#KHDR pic.twitter.com/RAe6qxfRQF

— KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD (@kh_dr_na) January 31, 2020