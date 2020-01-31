FORUM
Kingdom Hearts: Project Xenahort diventa Kingdom Hearts Dark Road

Marco Inchingoli

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road è il nome ufficiale di Project Xehanort, il neo annunciato gioco mobile legato all’universo di Kingdom Hearts, così ha annunciato Square Enix.

L’RPG, che sarà focalizzato sul Giovane Xehanort, sarà disponibile in formato free-to-play per iOS e Android in tutto il mondo questa primavera con acquisti in-game.

Maggiori dettagli sul gioco verranno annunciati a metà febbraio.

