The Last of Us diventa ufficialmente una serie HBO

Il creatore di Chernobyl, Craig Mazin e Neil Druckmann, creative director e writer di The Last of Us stanno lavorando ufficialmente all’adattamento televisivo del titolo in questione che andrà ad approdare tra le serie di HBO, così ha annunciato oggi il network americano.

Druckmann collaborerà con la penna di Mazin e svolgerà il ruolo di produttore esecutivo della serie. Il presidente di Naughty Dog, Evan Wells svolgerà sempre il ruolo di produttore esecutivo affiancato Carolyn Strauss di Chernobyl.

The Last of Us sarà co-prodotta con Sony Pictures Television in associazione con PlayStation Productions formata a maggio 2019.

