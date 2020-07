Le riprese del film di Sleeping Dogs potrebbero avere presto inizio

Come riportato da Daniel Ahmad, analista presso Niko Partners specializzato nel mercato cinese e asiatico, le riprese di Sleeping Dogs potrebbero essere in procinto di cominciare.

Donnie Yen posted to his Weibo (it's like Chinese twitter) that he is "Excited to start his next challenge" and is preparing for a new movie.

Sleeping Dogs is tagged which indicates that filming for the video game adaptation will start soon. pic.twitter.com/9CBjOn4aNC

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 5, 2020