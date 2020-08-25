Gamescom Awards 2020: ecco i giochi nominati

Anche quest’anno, al Gamescom tutta una serie di giochi potranno fregiarsi di essere stati scelti come vincitori in ben 26 categorie diverse. A scegliere i titoli più validi sarà una giuria composta da giornalisti videoludici sia tedeschi che internazionali, YouTuber famosi e altri esperti del settore. L’unica eccezione a questa regola, con una decisione affidata al volere del pubblico, saranno le categorie Best Show e Best Streamer. In questo caso, le votazioni avranno luogo sul sito dell’evento, partendo da giovedì 27 e chiudendosi domenica 29 agosto alle 15:00 ora locale.

Parte dei vincitori saranno rivelati durante l’Opening Night Live, lo show tenuto da Geoff Keighley durante cui saranno mostrati più di 20 giochi; altri, invece, dovranno attendere il Best of Show di fine evento. Di seguito, la lista completa dei giochi nominati, divisi in base allo show in cui sarà rivelato il vincitore dell’ambito premio.

Rivelati all’Opening Night Live, il 27 agosto a partire dalle 20:00 ora locale:

Best Action Adventure Game

– Grounded, Microsoft

– The Medium, Bloober Team

– Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft

Best Action Game

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft

– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

– Star Wars: Squadrons, Electronic Arts

Best Action Adventure Game

– Cris Tales, Modus Games

– Curious Expedition 2, Maschinen-Mensch

– The Medium, Bloober Team

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

– Grounded, Microsoft

– Tell Me Why, Microsoft

Best Multiplayer Game

– Dual Universe, Novaquark Montreal

– NBA 2K21, 2K

– Operation: Tango, Clever Plays

Best Nintendo Switch Game

– Black Book, Hypetrain Digital

– Figment: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games

– Little Nightmares 2, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Sony Playstation Game

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft

– Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Activision

– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

Rivelati al Best of Show, il 30 agosto a partire dalle 20:00 ora locale:

Best Family Game

– Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Modus Games

– Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Activision

– KeyWe, Stonewheat & Sons

Best Ongoing Game

– Borderlands 3, 2K

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone, Activision

– World of Tanks, Wargaming

Best PC Game

– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

– Humankind, Amplitude Studios & SEGA Europe

– Tell Me Why, Microsoft

Best Racing Game

– DIRT 5, Codemasters

– Project CARS 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Radical Relocation, Iceberg Interactive

Best Remaster

– Mafia: Definitive Edition, 2K

– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Activision

– XIII: Remake, astragon Entertainment

Best Role-Playing Game

– Cris Tales, Modus Games

– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

– Gamedec, Anshar Studios

Best Simulation

– Endzone – A World Apart, Assemble Entertainment

– Planet Coaster Console Edition, Frontier Development

– Project CARS 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Sports Game

– FIFA 21, Electronic Arts

– NBA 2K21, 2K

– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Activision

Best Strategy Game

– Endzone – A World Apart, Assemble Entertainment

– Humankind, Amplitude Studios & SEGA Europe

– Iron Harvest, King Art Games

Most Original Game

– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

– Operation: Tango, Clever Plays

– Voidtrain, Hypetrain Digital

Sempre nel corso del Best of Show, saranno anche rivelati i vincitori delle categorie Best Announcement, Best Lineup, Best of gamescom, Best Presentation / Trailer, Best Show, Best Streamer, gamescom “Most Wanted” e dell’HEART OF GAMING AWARD.