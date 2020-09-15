Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: ecco i giochi disponibili per il cloud gaming

Microsoft ha rivelato la lineup di oltre 150 giochi compatibili con la funzionalità di cloud gaming introdotta a partire da oggi nel servizio Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Grazie al cloud, i membri di Ultimate potranno accedere all’intero ecosistema Xbox su più dispositivi, con grande continuità, e giocare con i propri amici anche quando sono lontani dalla loro console.

In totale sono 167 i titoli giocabili in cloud, ma la lista verrà aggiornata costantemente. Tra questi, Minecraft Dungeon è stato ottimizzato con controlli touch nativi e una UI ridisegnata per una navigazione più semplice sugli schermi più piccoli, così da giocare anche senza controller sui dispositivi Android.

Di seguito l’elenco completo:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Absolver

Afterparty

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

ARK: Survival Evolved

Astroneer

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battletoads

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Black Desert

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bridge Constructor Portal

Carrion

Children of Morta

ClusterTruck

Crackdown 3: Campaign

Crosscode

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

DayZ

de Blob

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Death Squared

Deliver us the moon

Demon’s Tilt

Descenders

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken expansion (dal 22 settembre)

DiRT 4

Don’t Starve

Double Kick Heroes

Drake Hollow

Dungeon of the Endless

Enter The Gungeon

F1 2019

Fallout 76

Farming Simulator 17

Felix the Reaper

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

For the King

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Fractured Minds

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Gato Roboto

Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears of War 5

Goat Simulator

Golf with Your Friends

Grounded

Guacamelee! 2

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight

Hot Shot Racing

Human Fall Flat

Hyperdot

Hypnospace Outlaw

Indivisible

Journey to the Savage Planet

Katana ZERO (in arrivo)

Killer Instinct DE

Kona

Levelhead

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Metro 2033 Redux

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft: Dungeons

MINIT

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat X

Mount & Blade: Warband

Moving Out

Mudrunner

Munchkin: Quacked Quest

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

My Time At Portia

Neon Abyss

New Super Lucky’s Tale

NieR:Automata

Night Call

Night in the Woods (in arrivo)

No Man’s Sky

Nowhere Prophet

Observation

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Oxenfree

Pathologic 2

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Remnant: From the Ashes

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Rise & Shine

River City Girls (in arrivo)

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

Sea Salt

Secret Neighbor

Shadow Warrior 2

Slay the Spire

Sniper Elite 4

Spiritfarer

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

Tell Me Why Episode 1 – 3

Terraria

The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut

The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Gardens Between

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Long Dark

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game

The Messenger

The Outer Worlds

The Surge 2

The Touryst

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Escapists 2

The Talos Principle

The Turing Test

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 through 5

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 – 3

The Walking Dead: Season Two

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

Tracks – The Train Set Game

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2020

Two Point Hospital

Undermine

Untitled Goose Game

Void Bastards

Wandersong

Warhammer Vermintide 2 (in arrivo)

Wasteland Remastered

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

We Happy Few

West of Dead

Wizard of Legend

World War Z

Worms W.M.D

Xeno Crisis

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2