Xbox Series X e Series S: confermata la lineup di lancio

Tramite il blog ufficiale Xbox Wire, Microsoft ha appena confermato la lineup di lancio delle sue due console next gen, Xbox Series X e Series S. In totale, la lista conta 30 giochi, venti dei quali potranno usufruire del servizio Smart Delivery, che permette di fare gratuitamente il passaggio dalla versione Xbox One a quella di nuova generazione. Andiamo a vedere assieme quali saranno questi titoli di lancio:

Ricordiamo, inoltre, che la Xbox Series X e Series S godranno di piena retrocompatibilità con migliaia di titoli risalenti anche alla prima Xbox, che potranno usufruire di migliorie tecniche. Le due console lanceranno globalmente il 10 novembre, al prezzo rispettivamente di 499€ e 299€.