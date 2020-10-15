Xbox Series X e Series S: confermata la lineup di lancio

Tramite il blog ufficiale Xbox Wire, Microsoft ha appena confermato la lineup di lancio delle sue due console next gen, Xbox Series X e Series S. In totale, la lista conta 30 giochi, venti dei quali potranno usufruire del servizio Smart Delivery, che permette di fare gratuitamente il passaggio dalla versione Xbox One a quella di nuova generazione. Andiamo a vedere assieme quali saranno questi titoli di lancio:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)
- Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)
- Bright Memory 1.0
- Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)
- Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)
- Enlisted
- Evergate
- The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- King Oddball (Smart Delivery)
- Maneater (Smart Delivery)
- Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)
- NBA 2K21
- Observer: System Redux
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)
- Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- War Thunder (Smart Delivery)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)
- Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)
Ricordiamo, inoltre, che la Xbox Series X e Series S godranno di piena retrocompatibilità con migliaia di titoli risalenti anche alla prima Xbox, che potranno usufruire di migliorie tecniche. Le due console lanceranno globalmente il 10 novembre, al prezzo rispettivamente di 499€ e 299€.
Articolo precedente
Articolo successivo