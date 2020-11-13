Let's Sing 2021 è ora disponibile su PS4, Xbox One e Switch

Ravenscourt e Voxler ci ricordano che da oggi Let’s Sing 2021 è disponibile sulle principali console, dunque PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch, per questo è stato diffuso un apposito trailer di lancio.
Oltre alle modalità presenti nelle incarnazioni precedenti della serie, Let’s Sing 2021 include l’inedita modalità di gioco per giocatore singolo “Legend” che consente di scalare le classifiche e diventare la prossima superstar.
Il party game musicale potrà contare su questa ricca tracklist:
- Justin Bieber – Yummy
- Tones and I – Dance Monkey
- Billie Eilish – Bad guy
- Selena Gomez – Lose You to Love Me
- Ariana Grande – Thank u, next
- Dua Lipa – Don‘t Start Now
- Jonas Brothers – Sucker
- Imagine Dragons – Thunder
- Maroon 5 – Memories
- Shawn Mendes – If I Can‘t Have You
- Lewis Capaldi – Before You Go
- Ava Max – So Am I
- Nea – Some Say
- Marshmello ft. Bastille – Happier
- Rita Ora ft. Liam Payne – For You
- Trevor Daniel – Falling
- Panic! at the Disco – High Hopes
- Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained to the Rhythm
- Sam Smith – Too Good at Goodbyes
- Lizzo – Good as Hell
- Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ – Lean On
- Calvin Harris ft. John Newman – Blame
- James Bay – Hold Back the River
- The Lumineers – Ho Hey
- KT Tunstall – Black Horse and the Cherry Tree
- Linkin Park – Somewhere I Belong
- Seal – Kiss from a Rose
- Genesis – I Can’t Dance
- Kim Wilde – You Keep Me Hangin‘ On
- The Lion King – I Just Can‘t Wait to Be King
