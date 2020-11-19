The Game Awards 2020: ecco tutte le nomination

Curiosi di conoscere le nomination delle varie categorie che verranno premiate durante i The Game Awards 2020? Ebbene, qui di seguito trovate la lista completa di tutti i videogiochi candidati. Probabile mattatore dell’evento, che si terrà nella notte tra il 10 e l’11 dicembre prossimi, The Last of Us: Parte II con le sue dieci nomination in nove categorie, compresa quella di Gioco dell’Anno.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us: Parte II
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Parte II
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us: Parte II
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us: Parte II
Best Score and Music
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us: Parte II
Best Audio Design
- DOOM Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us: Parte II
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson (Ellie in The Last of Us: Parte II)
- Laura Bailey (Abby in The Last of Us: Parte II)
- Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima)
- Logan Cunningham (Hades in Hades)
- Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
Games for Impact
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Indie
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Best VR / AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- The Last of Us: Parte II
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Best Action
- DOOM Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action / Adventure
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us: Parte II
Best Role-Playing
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Best Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim / Strategy
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports / Racing
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Best Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Best Debut Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Per le nomination nelle categorie eSport vi rimandiamo all’apposito articolo riportato dalla nostra redazione sportiva.