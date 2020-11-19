FORUM

The Game Awards 2020: ecco tutte le nomination

Daniele Dolce

Curiosi di conoscere le nomination delle varie categorie che verranno premiate durante i The Game Awards 2020? Ebbene, qui di seguito trovate la lista completa di tutti i videogiochi candidati. Probabile mattatore dell’evento, che si terrà nella notte tra il 10 e l’11 dicembre prossimi, The Last of Us: Parte II con le sue dieci nomination in nove categorie, compresa quella di Gioco dell’Anno.

Game of the year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Parte II

Best Game Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Parte II

Best Narrative

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Parte II

Best Art Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us: Parte II

Best Score and Music

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us: Parte II

Best Audio Design

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us: Parte II

Best Performance

  • Ashley Johnson (Ellie in The Last of Us: Parte II)
  • Laura Bailey (Abby in The Last of Us: Parte II)
  • Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima)
  • Logan Cunningham (Hades in Hades)
  • Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Games for Impact

  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why
  • Through the Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Indie

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Hades
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Best Mobile Game

  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

Best VR / AR

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • The Last of Us: Parte II
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Action

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Best Action / Adventure

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us: Parte II

Best Role-Playing

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Street Fighter V Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Best Family

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim / Strategy

  • Crusader Kings III
  • Desperados III
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports / Racing

  • DIRT 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Best Multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

Best Debut Game

  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • Roki
  • Phasmophobia

Per le nomination nelle categorie eSport vi rimandiamo all’apposito articolo riportato dalla nostra redazione sportiva.

The Game Awards 2020

