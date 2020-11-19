The Game Awards 2020: ecco tutte le nomination

Curiosi di conoscere le nomination delle varie categorie che verranno premiate durante i The Game Awards 2020? Ebbene, qui di seguito trovate la lista completa di tutti i videogiochi candidati. Probabile mattatore dell’evento, che si terrà nella notte tra il 10 e l’11 dicembre prossimi, The Last of Us: Parte II con le sue dieci nomination in nove categorie, compresa quella di Gioco dell’Anno.

Game of the year Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us: Parte II Best Game Direction Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Parte II Best Narrative 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us: Parte II Best Art Direction Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us: Parte II Best Score and Music DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us: Parte II Best Audio Design DOOM Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us: Parte II Best Performance Ashley Johnson (Ellie in The Last of Us: Parte II)

Laura Bailey (Abby in The Last of Us: Parte II)

Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima)

Logan Cunningham (Hades in Hades)

Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales) Games for Impact If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through the Darkest of Times Best Ongoing Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky Best Indie Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer Best Mobile Game Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix Best Community Support Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant Best VR / AR Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Innovation in Accessibility Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

The Last of Us: Parte II

Watch Dogs: Legion Best Action DOOM Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4 Best Action / Adventure Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us: Parte II Best Role-Playing Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Best Fighting Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] Best Family Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King Best Sim / Strategy Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad Best Sports / Racing DIRT 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Best Multiplayer Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant Best Debut Game Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Roki

Phasmophobia Per le nomination nelle categorie eSport vi rimandiamo all’apposito articolo riportato dalla nostra redazione sportiva.