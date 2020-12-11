The Game Awards 2020: ecco il Game of the Year e tutti i vincitori

La scorsa notte si sono tenuti i tanto attesi The Game Awards 2020, i quali hanno visto trionfare The Last of Us: Parte 2 nella categoria regina. Il videogioco sviluppato da Naughty Dog ha ricevuto, tra gli altri, il riconoscimento di Game of the Year, avendo così la meglio su Hades, DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossings: New Horizon, Final Fantasy VII Remake e Ghost of Tsushima.

Ma il GOTY non è stato l’unico titolo affidato nella nottata, ecco di seguito tutti i trionfatori nelle diverse categorie dell’edizione 2020 dei The Game Awards. Il vincetore che ha ricevuto (virtualmente) la statuetta è riportato in grassetto.

Game of the Year The Last of Us: Part 2 – Naughty Dog

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

DOOM Eternal – id Software

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

Game Direction The Last of Us: Parte 2 – Naughty Dog

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life: Alyx – Valve

Most Anticipated Game Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco

Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE

God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo

Best Narrative The Last of Us: Parte 2

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Best Art Direction Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best Score and Music Final Fantasy VII Remake

DOOM Eternal

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best Audio Design The Last of Us: Parte 2

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

Best Performance Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us: Parte 2

Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us: Parte 2

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact Tell Me Why

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Through Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing Game No Man’s Sky

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

Best Indie Game Hades

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Debut Indie Game Phasmophobia

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Acient Epic

Roki

Best Mobile Game Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Best VR/AR Game Half-Life: Alyx

Dreams

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility The Last of Us: Parte 2

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

Watch Dogs Legion

Best Action Game Hades

DOOM Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure Game The Last of Us: Parte 2

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Best RPG Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting Game Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Best Family Game Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim/Strategy Game Microsoft Flight Simulator

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

XCOM: Chimera Squad#

Best Sports/Racing Game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

DIRT 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Best Multiplayer Game Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Best Content Creator of the Year Valkyrae

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimTheTatman

Best Esports Athlete Heo “Showmaker” Su

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Best Esports Coach Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Best Esports Event League of Legends World Championship 2020

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Game League of Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

Valorant

Best Esports Host Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

Best Esports Team G2 Esports

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

San Francisco Shock

Team Secret