The Game Awards 2020: ecco il Game of the Year e tutti i vincitori

La scorsa notte si sono tenuti i tanto attesi The Game Awards 2020, i quali hanno visto trionfare The Last of Us: Parte 2 nella categoria regina. Il videogioco sviluppato da Naughty Dog ha ricevuto, tra gli altri, il riconoscimento di Game of the Year, avendo così la meglio su Hades, DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossings: New Horizon, Final Fantasy VII Remake e Ghost of Tsushima.
Ma il GOTY non è stato l’unico titolo affidato nella nottata, ecco di seguito tutti i trionfatori nelle diverse categorie dell’edizione 2020 dei The Game Awards. Il vincetore che ha ricevuto (virtualmente) la statuetta è riportato in grassetto.
Game of the Year
- The Last of Us: Part 2 – Naughty Dog
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
- DOOM Eternal – id Software
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
Game Direction
- The Last of Us: Parte 2 – Naughty Dog
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life: Alyx – Valve
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco
- Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE
- God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo
Best Narrative
- The Last of Us: Parte 2
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
Best Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Score and Music
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- DOOM Eternal
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Audio Design
- The Last of Us: Parte 2
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
Best Performance
- Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us: Parte 2
- Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us: Parte 2
- Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- Tell Me Why
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Through Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing Game
- No Man’s Sky
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
Best Indie Game
- Hades
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Debut Indie Game
- Phasmophobia
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Acient Epic
- Roki
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
Best Community Support
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Best VR/AR Game
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Dreams
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
- The Last of Us: Parte 2
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- Watch Dogs Legion
Best Action Game
- Hades
- DOOM Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure Game
- The Last of Us: Parte 2
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting Game
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- XCOM: Chimera Squad#
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
Best Multiplayer Game
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Best Content Creator of the Year
- Valkyrae
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimTheTatman
Best Esports Athlete
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
Best Esports Coach
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Best Esports Event
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Game
- League of Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- Valorant
Best Esports Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden