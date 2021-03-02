BAFTA Games Awards 2021: ecco tutte le nomination

Non sarà forse corretto chiamarli gli Oscar dei videogiochi, ma di sicuro i britannici BAFTA Games Awards sono un trofeo ambito. L’organizzazione ha di recente rivelato tutte le nomination per l’anno 2021. Com’è lecito aspettarsi, alcuni nomi di studi importanti hanno fatto incetta di nomine ed in particolare The Last of Us Parte II sembra avere rubato la scena, ma fa più che piacere vedere come anche l’ottimo Hades si difenda niente affatto male. I vincitori saranno rivelati nel corso di una cerimonia che si terrà il 25 marzo, e saranno scelti dalla British Academy; unica eccezione, l’EE Game of the Year, per il quale potete esprimere la vostra preferenza qui. Ecco la lista completa delle nomination:

ANIMATION

DOOM ETERNAL Development Team – id Software/ Bethesda Softworks

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Development Team -Square Enix/Square Enix

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team -Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Development Team – Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios

SPIRITFARER Development Team -Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

CYBERPUNK 2077 Development Team – CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK

DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Jason Connell, Joanna Wang, Ian Jun Wei Chiew – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Jen Zee – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Rev. Dr. Bradley D. Meyer – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Darren Korb – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

BEST GAME

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Brian Fleming, Chris Zimmerman – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team –Valve/Valve

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES – Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

BRITISH GAME

DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

F1 2020 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters

FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

THE LAST CAMPFIRE Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games

RÖKI Development Team – Polygon Treehouse/United Label

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Ned Waterhouse, Jess Gaskell, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DEBUT GAME

AIRBORNE KINGDOM Development Team – The Wandering Band/The Wandering Band

CALL OF THE SEA Tatiana Delgado, Manuel Fernandez – Out of the Blue/Raw Fury

CARRION Development Team -Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital

FACTORIO Development Team -Wube Software/Wube Software

THE FALCONEER Development Team – Tomas Sala/ Wired Productions

RÖKI Development Team – Polygon Treehouse/United Label

EVOLVING GAME

DESTINY 2: BEYOND LIGHT Development Team – Bungie/Bungie

DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games

NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games

SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare Ltd/Xbox Game Studios

FAMILY

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

MINECRAFT DUNGEONS Development Team – Mojang Studios, Double Eleven Limited

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Joel Smith, Cesar Bittar, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

BEFORE I FORGET Development Team – 3-Fold Games/3-Fold Games

DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team -Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

SPIRITFARER Development Team – Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights

TELL ME WHY Development Team – DONTNOD Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

GAME DESIGN

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team -Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team –Valve/Valve

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team -Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MULTIPLAYER

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

DEEP ROCK GALACTIC Development Team – Ghost Ship Games/Coffee Stain Publishing

FALL GUYS Development Team –Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Darren Bridges, Matt Goldhaber – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jack Houghton, Tom Sampson, Jason Stewart – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

VALORANT Development Team – Riot Games/Riot Games

MUSIC

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi, Peter Scaturro – Sucker Punch Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Darren Korb – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

THE LAST OF US PART II Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau – Naughty Dog/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Gareth Coker – Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jay Waters, Joe Thwaites, Joanna Skorupa – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

NARRATIVE

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA Writing Team – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

CYBERPUNK 2077 Writing Team – CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Nate Fox, Ian Ryan – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Writing Team – Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Writing Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

CARRION Development Team -Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital

FALL GUYS Development Team –Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Development Team -Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive

SPIRITFARER Development Team- Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

ASHLEY JOHNSON as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

CHERAMI LEIGH as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077

CODY CHRISTIAN as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake

DAISUKE TSUJI as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

LAURA BAILEY as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

NADJI JETER as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

CARLA TASSARA as Judy Alvarez in CYBERPUNK 2077

JEFFREY PIERCE as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II

LOGAN CUNNINGHAM as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades

PATRICK GALLAGHER as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima

SHANNON WOODWARD as Dina in The Last of Us Part II

TROY BAKER as Joel in The Last of Us Part II

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

DEMON’S SOULS Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DOOM ETERNAL Development Team – id Software/Bethesda Softworks

DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

FLIGHT SIMULATOR Sebastian Wloch, Duncan Lawler, Pavel Kuksa – Asobo Studio/ Xbox Game Studios

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

EE GAME OF THE YEAR (scelto dal pubblico)



ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE Raven Software, Infinity Ward/Activision

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

THE LAST OF US PART II Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

VALORANT Riot Games/Riot Games