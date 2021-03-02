BAFTA Games Awards 2021: ecco tutte le nomination

Non sarà forse corretto chiamarli gli Oscar dei videogiochi, ma di sicuro i britannici BAFTA Games Awards sono un trofeo ambito. L’organizzazione ha di recente rivelato tutte le nomination per l’anno 2021. Com’è lecito aspettarsi, alcuni nomi di studi importanti hanno fatto incetta di nomine ed in particolare The Last of Us Parte II sembra avere rubato la scena, ma fa più che piacere vedere come anche l’ottimo Hades si difenda niente affatto male. I vincitori saranno rivelati nel corso di una cerimonia che si terrà il 25 marzo, e saranno scelti dalla British Academy; unica eccezione, l’EE Game of the Year, per il quale potete esprimere la vostra preferenza qui. Ecco la lista completa delle nomination:
ANIMATION
- DOOM ETERNAL Development Team – id Software/ Bethesda Softworks
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Development Team -Square Enix/Square Enix
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team -Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Development Team – Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios
- SPIRITFARER Development Team -Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- CYBERPUNK 2077 Development Team – CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Jason Connell, Joanna Wang, Ian Jun Wei Chiew – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Jen Zee – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Rev. Dr. Bradley D. Meyer – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Darren Korb – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BEST GAME
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Brian Fleming, Chris Zimmerman – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team –Valve/Valve
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES – Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BRITISH GAME
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- F1 2020 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters
- FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
- THE LAST CAMPFIRE Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
- RÖKI Development Team – Polygon Treehouse/United Label
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Ned Waterhouse, Jess Gaskell, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
DEBUT GAME
- AIRBORNE KINGDOM Development Team – The Wandering Band/The Wandering Band
- CALL OF THE SEA Tatiana Delgado, Manuel Fernandez – Out of the Blue/Raw Fury
- CARRION Development Team -Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital
- FACTORIO Development Team -Wube Software/Wube Software
- THE FALCONEER Development Team – Tomas Sala/ Wired Productions
- RÖKI Development Team – Polygon Treehouse/United Label
EVOLVING GAME
- DESTINY 2: BEYOND LIGHT Development Team – Bungie/Bungie
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
- FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games
- NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
- SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare Ltd/Xbox Game Studios
FAMILY
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
- MINECRAFT DUNGEONS Development Team – Mojang Studios, Double Eleven Limited
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Joel Smith, Cesar Bittar, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- BEFORE I FORGET Development Team – 3-Fold Games/3-Fold Games
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team -Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- SPIRITFARER Development Team – Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights
- TELL ME WHY Development Team – DONTNOD Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios
GAME DESIGN
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team -Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team –Valve/Valve
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team -Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
MULTIPLAYER
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- DEEP ROCK GALACTIC Development Team – Ghost Ship Games/Coffee Stain Publishing
- FALL GUYS Development Team –Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Darren Bridges, Matt Goldhaber – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jack Houghton, Tom Sampson, Jason Stewart – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- VALORANT Development Team – Riot Games/Riot Games
MUSIC
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi, Peter Scaturro – Sucker Punch Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Darren Korb – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- THE LAST OF US PART II Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau – Naughty Dog/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Gareth Coker – Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jay Waters, Joe Thwaites, Joanna Skorupa – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
NARRATIVE
- ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA Writing Team – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
- CYBERPUNK 2077 Writing Team – CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Nate Fox, Ian Ryan – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Writing Team – Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Writing Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
- CARRION Development Team -Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital
- FALL GUYS Development Team –Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Development Team -Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive
- SPIRITFARER Development Team- Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- ASHLEY JOHNSON as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- CHERAMI LEIGH as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
- CODY CHRISTIAN as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake
- DAISUKE TSUJI as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- LAURA BAILEY as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- NADJI JETER as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- CARLA TASSARA as Judy Alvarez in CYBERPUNK 2077
- JEFFREY PIERCE as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II
- LOGAN CUNNINGHAM as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
- PATRICK GALLAGHER as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
- SHANNON WOODWARD as Dina in The Last of Us Part II
- TROY BAKER as Joel in The Last of Us Part II
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- DEMON’S SOULS Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DOOM ETERNAL Development Team – id Software/Bethesda Softworks
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- FLIGHT SIMULATOR Sebastian Wloch, Duncan Lawler, Pavel Kuksa – Asobo Studio/ Xbox Game Studios
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
EE GAME OF THE YEAR (scelto dal pubblico)
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE Raven Software, Infinity Ward/Activision
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- THE LAST OF US PART II Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- VALORANT Riot Games/Riot Games