GDC Awards 2021: svelato l'elenco completo delle nomination

I responsabili dei GDC Awards hanno diffuso l’elenco completo delle nomitation per l’edizione 2021 della manifestazione. A dettare il passo ci sono Hades, The Last of Us: Parte II e Ghost of Tsushima, tutti con un totale di sette nomination a testa, compresa quella per la categoria di gioco dell’anno. Segue Half-Life: Alyx con cinque nomination, anche in questo caso ci troviamo al cospetto di un contendente per il titolo di game of the year.

Di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination, mentre vi ricordiamo che la cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 21 luglio prossimo.

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

The Last of Us: Parte II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Audio

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us: Parte II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Debut

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital)

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super!Com)

Best Design

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us: Parte II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Best Mobile

The Pathless (Giant Squid/Annapurna Interactive)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo/PID Publishing)

If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

Innovation Award

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Narrative

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us: Parte II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Technology

The Last of Us: Parte II (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Visual Art

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us: Parte II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)

Best VR/AR Game

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)