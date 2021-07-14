Super Robot Wars 30 arriverà in Occidente, ecco il trailer di annuncio

Bandai Namco ha reso noto che Super Robot Wars 30 non rimarrà una prerogativa del mercato asiatico, bensì approderà anche in Occidente nel corso del prossimo autunno. Per l’occasione è stato diffuso un apposito trailer di annuncio.











Super Robot Wars 30 è un gioco di ruolo tattico che riunisce vari personaggi e robot di alcune celebri serie anime mecha per affrontare diversi avversari in comune. Il gioco sarà disponibile su PC tramite Steam dal prossimo 28 ottobre 2021. Di seguito le serie incluse:

Super Electromagnetic Robot Combattler V

Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Z Gundam

Z-MSV

Mobile Suit Gundam Char’s Counterattack

M-MSV

Mobile Suit V Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative)

Heavy Metal L-Gaim

The Brave Police J-Decker

The King of Braves GaoGaiGar FINAL

The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Getter Robo Armageddon

Mazinger Z: Infinity

Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM)

Magic Knight Rayearth

Gun X Sword

Majestic Prince

Knight’s & Magic

SSSS.GRIDMAN