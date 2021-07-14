Super Robot Wars 30 arriverà in Occidente, ecco il trailer di annuncio

Bandai Namco ha reso noto che Super Robot Wars 30 non rimarrà una prerogativa del mercato asiatico, bensì approderà anche in Occidente nel corso del prossimo autunno. Per l’occasione è stato diffuso un apposito trailer di annuncio.
Super Robot Wars 30 è un gioco di ruolo tattico che riunisce vari personaggi e robot di alcune celebri serie anime mecha per affrontare diversi avversari in comune. Il gioco sarà disponibile su PC tramite Steam dal prossimo 28 ottobre 2021. Di seguito le serie incluse:
- Super Electromagnetic Robot Combattler V
- Mobile Suit Gundam
- Mobile Suit Z Gundam
- Z-MSV
- Mobile Suit Gundam Char’s Counterattack
- M-MSV
- Mobile Suit V Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative)
- Heavy Metal L-Gaim
- The Brave Police J-Decker
- The King of Braves GaoGaiGar FINAL
- The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification
- Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection
- Getter Robo Armageddon
- Mazinger Z: Infinity
- Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM)
- Magic Knight Rayearth
- Gun X Sword
- Majestic Prince
- Knight’s & Magic
- SSSS.GRIDMAN
