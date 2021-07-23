FORUM
Hades nominato Game of the Year alla GDC 2021

Marco Bortoluzzi

Come da tradizione, anche l’edizione 2021 della Game Developers Conference ha assegnato premi di vario tipo ai titoli più meritevoli. E quest’anno, l’onore di ricevere il titolo di Game of the Year è spettato ad Hades, l’ottimo roguelike sviluppato da Supergiant Games. Il titolo ha inoltre ricevuto i riconoscimenti Best Design e Best Audio, superando concorrenti come Doom Eternal, The Last of Us Parte II e Ghost of Tsushima. Non si tratta nemmeno del primo trofeo di questo tipo vinto da Hades, che ha già portato a casa importanti risultati dai Nebula Awards e dai DICE Game Awards. Di seguito potete trovare la lista dei vincitori per ogni categoria e relative nomination:

Game of the Year

  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Menzioni Onorevoli: Spelunky 2 (Blitworks, Mossmouth / Mossmouth), Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios), Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix), Genshin impact (miHoYo)

Best Audio

  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Menzioni Onorevoli: Half-Life: Alyx (Valve), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo), Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit), Fuser (Harmonix Music Systems / NCsoft)

Best Debut

  • Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
  • Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital)
  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
  • Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super!Com)

Honorable Mentions: Call of the Sea (Out of the Blue / Raw Fury), Röki (Polygon Treehouse / CI Games), If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Design

  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Menzioni Onorevoli: Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix), Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive), Spelunky 2 (Blitworks, Mossmouth / Mossmouth), Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Innovation Award

  • Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)

Honorable Mentions: Astro’s Playroom (Sony Japan Studio/Team Asobi / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment), The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Best Mobile Game

  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • The Pathless (Giant Squid / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo / PID Publishing)
  • If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

Menzioni Onorevoli: Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo / The Pokémon Company), Reigns: Beyond (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Best Narrative

  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Menzioni Onorevoli: Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games), Half-Life: Alyx (Valve), Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt), If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware / Atlus)

Best Technology

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Menzioni Onorevoli: Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix), Astro’s Playroom (Sony Japan Studio/Team Asobi / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Visual Art

  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)

Menzioni Onorevoli: Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix), Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games), Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best VR/AR Game

  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
  • Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)
  • Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)

Menzioni Onorevoli: Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games), The Room VR: A Dark Matter (Fireproof Games), Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios), Until You Fall (Schell Games)

