The Game Awards 2021: ecco tutte le nomination

Daniele Dolce

Mancano poche settimane alla cerimonia dei The Game Awards 2021 ed ecco che sono state diffuse tutte le nomination delle varie categorie che verranno premiate nella notte tra il 9 e il 10 dicembre. Naturalmente il premio più ambito è quello del Gioco dell’Anno, GOTY per gli amici, che quest’anno viene conteso da Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart e Resident Evil Village.
Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo delle nomination:

Best Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

  • The Artful Escape
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Score and Music

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant

Best Audio Design

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Best Performance

  • Erika Mori – Alex Chen di Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Giancarlo Esposito – Antom Castillo di Far Cry 6
  • Jason Kelley – Colt Vahn di Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson – Lady Dimitrescu di Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioma Akagha – Julianna Blake di Deathloop

Games for Impact

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact
  • Call of Duty: Warzone

Best Indie

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death’s Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best VR / AR

  • Hitman 3
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Best Action / Adventure

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Role Playing

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • Warioware: Get It Together!

Best Sim / Strategy

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports / Racing

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Best Multiplayer

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout City
  • It Takes Two
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Content Creator of the Year

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • Grefg

Best Debut Indie

  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Sable
  • Valheim

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Sequel)
  • Starfield

Best eSports Game

  • Call of Duty
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best eSports Athlete

  • Chris “Simp” Lehr
  • Hed “Showmaker” Su
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev
  • Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Best eSports Team

  • Atlanta Faze (COD)
  • DWG KIA (LOL)
  • Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
  • Sentinels (Valorant)
  • Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Best eSports Coach

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
  • Andrii “Biad3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun

Best eSports Event

  • 2021 League of Legends Wolrd Championship
  • The International 2021
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021
  • Valorant Championship Tour: Stage 2 Masters

The Game Awards 2021 nomination

 

