The Game Awards 2021: ecco tutte le nomination

Mancano poche settimane alla cerimonia dei The Game Awards 2021 ed ecco che sono state diffuse tutte le nomination delle varie categorie che verranno premiate nella notte tra il 9 e il 10 dicembre. Naturalmente il premio più ambito è quello del Gioco dell’Anno, GOTY per gli amici, che quest’anno viene conteso da Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart e Resident Evil Village.

Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo delle nomination:

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Score and Music

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance

Erika Mori – Alex Chen di Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito – Antom Castillo di Far Cry 6

Jason Kelley – Colt Vahn di Deathloop

Maggie Robertson – Lady Dimitrescu di Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha – Julianna Blake di Deathloop

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone

Best Indie

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best VR / AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action / Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best Role Playing

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Warioware: Get It Together!

Best Sim / Strategy

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports / Racing

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

Best Debut Indie

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

Valheim

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Sequel)

Starfield

Best eSports Game

Call of Duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best eSports Athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Hed “Showmaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Best eSports Team

Atlanta Faze (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Best eSports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov

Andrii “Biad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun

Best eSports Event

2021 League of Legends Wolrd Championship

The International 2021

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021

Valorant Championship Tour: Stage 2 Masters