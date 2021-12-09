Pare proprio che Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sarà ai The Game Awards che si terranno questa notte. A darne conferma ci ha pensato Sefton Hill, creative director e co-fondatore di Rocksteady, il quale ha fatto sapere via Twitter che lui e il suo team saranno presenti alla kermesse.

È dunque molto probabile che, dopo aver visto il trailer della storia lo scorso ottobre, potremo finalmente dare un primo sguardo al gameplay di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Per scoprirlo, però, bisognerà attendere l’1:00 di questa notte, quando Geoff Keighley darà il via all’edizione 2021 dei The Game Awards.

