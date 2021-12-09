FORUM

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sarà ai The Game Awards

Daniele Dolce

Pare proprio che Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sarà ai The Game Awards che si terranno questa notte. A darne conferma ci ha pensato Sefton Hill, creative director e co-fondatore di Rocksteady, il quale ha fatto sapere via Twitter che lui e il suo team saranno presenti alla kermesse.
È dunque molto probabile che, dopo aver visto il trailer della storia lo scorso ottobre, potremo finalmente dare un primo sguardo al gameplay di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Per scoprirlo, però, bisognerà attendere l’1:00 di questa notte, quando Geoff Keighley darà il via all’edizione 2021 dei The Game Awards.

suicide squad kill the justice league

Articolo precedente
horizon zero dawn pc

Horizon Zero Dawn si aggiorna su PC con supporto a DLSS e FSR

Condividi con gli amici










Inviare

Password dimenticata