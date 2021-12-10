The Game Awards: ecco i vincitori dell'edizione 2021

Si è conclusa l’edizione 2021 dei The Game Awards, che quest’anno ha visto trionfare It Takes Two nella categoria Game of the Year. Ma non c’è solo il videogioco di Hazelight Studios tra i trionfatori della notte appena trascorsa: anche Deathloop, per esempio, si è portato a casa qualche statuetta, tra cui quella di Best Game Direction; mentre Forza Horizon 5, come ampiamente previsto, ha ottenuto solamente qualche premio tecnico.
Di seguito l’elenco completo dei vincitori, ma vi ricordiamo che anche noi abbiamo organizzato i nostri TGM Awards 2021 (a questo link le nomination).
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best Narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best Score and Music
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best Performance
- Erika Mori – Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito – Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley – Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson – Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha – Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
Games for Impact
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange True Colors
- No Longer Home
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
Best Indie
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Kena Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best VR / AR
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action / Adventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Best Role Playing
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Fighting
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware: Get It Together!
Best Sim / Strategy
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Best Debut Indie
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- Valheim
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Starfield
Best eSports Game
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best eSports Athlete
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Hed “Showmaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
Best eSports Team
- Atlanta Faze (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (Dota 2)
Best eSports Coach
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
- Andrii “Biad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun
Best eSports Event
- 2021 League of Legends Wolrd Championship
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021
- Valorant Championship Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Game of the Year (GOTY)
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village