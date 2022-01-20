Steam Deck: ecco la lista dei giochi la cui compatibilità è stata verificata

Nelle ultime ore, il sito web SteamDB si è aggiornato per includere le informazioni relative alla compatibilità con lo Steam Deck dei giochi presenti sul negozio di Valve. Come possiamo vedere sul sito in questione (richiede accesso via Steam), la lista per ora non è molto lunga: sono presenti attualmente solo 67 titoli, ma non dubitiamo che altri andranno a raggiungerli nel corso delle prossime settimane.

Vale inoltre la pena sottolineare che non tutti i giochi presenti nella lista in questione sono da considerarsi “Steam Deck Verified“, e cioè perfettamente compatibili con la console portatile di Valve. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, per esempio, rientra in questa categoria, come possiamo vedere scorrendo la pagina delle informazioni del gioco. Non è così invece per Valheim e The Witcher 3, entrambi classificati come Playable, ad indicare che persiste qualche problema nell’adattamento. Infine, una selezione limitata di titoli è da considersi Unsupported, e dunque non compatibili con lo Steam Deck; si tratta perlopiù di titolo VR, ma è presente anche Persona 4 Golden.

Di seguito potete trovare la lista completa dei giochi finora posti sotto esame da Valve, divisi per categoria.

Verified

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Ape Out

Castle Crashers

Celeste

Circuit Superstars

Cuphead

Dark Souls 2

Dark Souls 3

Death Stranding

Death’s Door

Dishonored

Final Fantasy 1 Pixel Remaster

Guacamelee! 2

Gunfire Reborn

Hollow Knight

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Into the Breach

Mad Max

Manifold Garden

Mark of the Ninja Remastered

Noita

Portal 2

Psychonauts 2

RAD

Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-

Remnant: From the Ashes

Risk of Rain 2

Rogue Legacy 2

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Mega Baseball 3

Tetris Effect Connected

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The Messenger

Total War: Warhammer 2

Tunche

Webbed

Playable

Among Trees

Black Skylands

Bravely Default 2

Cats in Time

Cookie Clicker

Crypt of the Necrodancer

Dyson Sphere Program

Factorio

Farming Simulator 19

Inscryption

NieR: Automata

Plants vs. Zombies GOTY

RimWorld

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders

Slay the Spire

Stormworks: Build and Rescue

Subnautica

Swords of Legends Online

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tomb Raider 2013

Tribes of Midgard

Valheim

War Thunder

Unsupported

Arizona Sunshine (VR)

Budget Cuts (VR)

Job Simulator (VR)

Persona 4 Golden

theBlu (VR)