Steam Deck: ecco la lista dei giochi la cui compatibilità è stata verificata

Nelle ultime ore, il sito web SteamDB si è aggiornato per includere le informazioni relative alla compatibilità con lo Steam Deck dei giochi presenti sul negozio di Valve. Come possiamo vedere sul sito in questione (richiede accesso via Steam), la lista per ora non è molto lunga: sono presenti attualmente solo 67 titoli, ma non dubitiamo che altri andranno a raggiungerli nel corso delle prossime settimane.
Vale inoltre la pena sottolineare che non tutti i giochi presenti nella lista in questione sono da considerarsi “Steam Deck Verified“, e cioè perfettamente compatibili con la console portatile di Valve. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, per esempio, rientra in questa categoria, come possiamo vedere scorrendo la pagina delle informazioni del gioco. Non è così invece per Valheim e The Witcher 3, entrambi classificati come Playable, ad indicare che persiste qualche problema nell’adattamento. Infine, una selezione limitata di titoli è da considersi Unsupported, e dunque non compatibili con lo Steam Deck; si tratta perlopiù di titolo VR, ma è presente anche Persona 4 Golden.
Di seguito potete trovare la lista completa dei giochi finora posti sotto esame da Valve, divisi per categoria.
Verified
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Ape Out
- Castle Crashers
- Celeste
- Circuit Superstars
- Cuphead
- Dark Souls 2
- Dark Souls 3
- Death Stranding
- Death’s Door
- Dishonored
- Final Fantasy 1 Pixel Remaster
- Guacamelee! 2
- Gunfire Reborn
- Hollow Knight
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Into the Breach
- Mad Max
- Manifold Garden
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered
- Noita
- Portal 2
- Psychonauts 2
- RAD
- Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Risk of Rain 2
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Tetris Effect Connected
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- The Messenger
- Total War: Warhammer 2
- Tunche
- Webbed
Playable
- Among Trees
- Black Skylands
- Bravely Default 2
- Cats in Time
- Cookie Clicker
- Crypt of the Necrodancer
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Factorio
- Farming Simulator 19
- Inscryption
- NieR: Automata
- Plants vs. Zombies GOTY
- RimWorld
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders
- Slay the Spire
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue
- Subnautica
- Swords of Legends Online
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Tomb Raider 2013
- Tribes of Midgard
- Valheim
- War Thunder
Unsupported
- Arizona Sunshine (VR)
- Budget Cuts (VR)
- Job Simulator (VR)
- Persona 4 Golden
- theBlu (VR)