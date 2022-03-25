Inscryption ottiene il riconoscimento di gioco dell'anno ai GDC Awards

Da poco aggiornatosi con un’espansione gratuita, Inscryption ha ottenuto il riconoscimento di gioco dell’anno alla cerimonia di premiazione dei GDC Awards 2022 che si è tenuta la scorsa notte. Il videogioco di carte a tinte horror di Daniel Mullins, già noto per Pony Island e The Hex, si è anche portato a casa diversi premi agli Independent Games Festival Awards, compreso l’ambito Seumas McNally Grand Prize.

Un grande successo, dunque, che però non deve mettere in ombra gli altri vincitori della serata. Tra questi citiamo il delizioso Unpacking, premiato per la sua carica innovativa, It Takes Two, che si porta a casa il premio per il miglior design, e il ben più mainstream Ratchet & Clanck: Rift Apart, che ottiene il premio per la miglior tecnologia.

Di seguito riportiamo tutti i vincitori.

GDC Awards 2022

Best Debut – Valheim

– Valheim Best Visual Art – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Best Audio – Unpacking

– Unpacking Best Narrative – Psychonauts 2

– Psychonauts 2 Social Impact Award – Boyfriend Dungeon

– Boyfriend Dungeon Innovation Award – Unpacking

– Unpacking Best Technology – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Best Design – It Takes Two

– It Takes Two Audience Award – Valheim

– Valheim Ambassador Award – Steven Spohn

– Steven Spohn Lifetime Achievement Award – Yuji Horii

– Yuji Horii Game of the Year – Inscryption

IGF Awards 2022

Best Student Game – Live Adventure

– Live Adventure Excellence in Design – Inscryption

– Inscryption Excellence in Visual Art – Papetura

– Papetura Excellence in Audio – Inscryption

– Inscryption Nuovo Award – Memory Card

– Memory Card Excellence in Narrative – Inscryption

– Inscryption Audience Award – Mini Motorways

– Mini Motorways Seumas McNally Grand Prize – Inscryption