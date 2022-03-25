Inscryption ottiene il riconoscimento di gioco dell'anno ai GDC Awards

Da poco aggiornatosi con un’espansione gratuita, Inscryption ha ottenuto il riconoscimento di gioco dell’anno alla cerimonia di premiazione dei GDC Awards 2022 che si è tenuta la scorsa notte. Il videogioco di carte a tinte horror di Daniel Mullins, già noto per Pony Island e The Hex, si è anche portato a casa diversi premi agli Independent Games Festival Awards, compreso l’ambito Seumas McNally Grand Prize.
Un grande successo, dunque, che però non deve mettere in ombra gli altri vincitori della serata. Tra questi citiamo il delizioso Unpacking, premiato per la sua carica innovativa, It Takes Two, che si porta a casa il premio per il miglior design, e il ben più mainstream Ratchet & Clanck: Rift Apart, che ottiene il premio per la miglior tecnologia.
Di seguito riportiamo tutti i vincitori.
GDC Awards 2022
- Best Debut – Valheim
- Best Visual Art – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Audio – Unpacking
- Best Narrative – Psychonauts 2
- Social Impact Award – Boyfriend Dungeon
- Innovation Award – Unpacking
- Best Technology – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Design – It Takes Two
- Audience Award – Valheim
- Ambassador Award – Steven Spohn
- Lifetime Achievement Award – Yuji Horii
- Game of the Year – Inscryption
IGF Awards 2022
- Best Student Game – Live Adventure
- Excellence in Design – Inscryption
- Excellence in Visual Art – Papetura
- Excellence in Audio – Inscryption
- Nuovo Award – Memory Card
- Excellence in Narrative – Inscryption
- Audience Award – Mini Motorways
- Seumas McNally Grand Prize – Inscryption