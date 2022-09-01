PlayStation Plus: svelati tutti i giochi in arrivo a settembre

Sony ha annunciato quali saranno i videogiochi in arrivo nel corso del mese di settembre sul PlayStation Plus per gli abbonati ai tre diversi tagli del servizio: Essential, Extra e Premium. Eccoli:
Essential (riscattabili dal 6 settembre al 3 ottobre)
- Need For Speed Heat (PS4)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)
- Toem: A Photo Adventure (PS5)
Extra (disponibili dal 20 settembre)
- Deathloop (PS5)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)
- Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4, PS5)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, PS5)
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)
- Rayman Legends (PS4)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4)
Premium (disponibili dal 20 settembre)
- Syphon Filter 2 (PS1)
- The Sly Collection (PS3)
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3)
- Toy Story 3 (PSP)
- Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)
- Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3)