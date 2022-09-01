FORUM
PlayStation Plus: svelati tutti i giochi in arrivo a settembre

Daniele Dolce

Sony ha annunciato quali saranno i videogiochi in arrivo nel corso del mese di settembre sul PlayStation Plus per gli abbonati ai tre diversi tagli del servizio: Essential, Extra e Premium. Eccoli:

Essential (riscattabili dal 6 settembre al 3 ottobre)

  • Need For Speed Heat (PS4)
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)
  • Toem: A Photo Adventure (PS5)

Extra (disponibili dal 20 settembre)

  • Deathloop (PS5)
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)
  • Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4)
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4)
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4, PS5)
  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, PS5)
  • Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)
  • Rayman Legends (PS4)
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4)

Premium (disponibili dal 20 settembre)

  • Syphon Filter 2 (PS1)
  • The Sly Collection (PS3)
  • Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3)
  • Toy Story 3 (PSP)
  • Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)
  • Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3)

