PlayStation Plus: svelati tutti i giochi in arrivo a settembre

Sony ha annunciato quali saranno i videogiochi in arrivo nel corso del mese di settembre sul PlayStation Plus per gli abbonati ai tre diversi tagli del servizio: Essential, Extra e Premium. Eccoli:

Essential (riscattabili dal 6 settembre al 3 ottobre)

Need For Speed Heat (PS4)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)

Toem: A Photo Adventure (PS5)

Extra (disponibili dal 20 settembre)

Deathloop (PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4, PS5)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, PS5)

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)

Rayman Legends (PS4)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4)

Premium (disponibili dal 20 settembre)

Syphon Filter 2 (PS1)

The Sly Collection (PS3)

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3)

Toy Story 3 (PSP)

Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)

Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3)