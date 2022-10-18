FORUM
Electronic Arts sta per chiudere i server di vari videogiochi

Daniele Dolce

Electronic Arts ha annunciato l’imminente chiusura dei server di alcuni suoi videogiochi. Ciò renderà inutilizzabili e inaccessibili i servizi online dei titoli che andiamo a riportare di seguito.

  • Army of Two: The 40th Day – 20 ottobre 2022
  • Army of Two: The Devil’s Cartel – 20 ottobre 2022
  • Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 per PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360 – 9 novembre 2022
  • Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars per Xbox 360 (inclusa l’espansione Kane’s Wrath) – 9 novembre 2022
  • Dragon Age Origins (Server screenshot multiplayer) – 20 ottobre 2022
  • Gatling Gears – 19 gennaio 2023
  • Mercenaries 2 per PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360 – 9 novembre 2022
  • Mirror’s Edge – 19 gennaio 2023
  • NBA Jam On Fire Edition – 19 gennaio 2023
  • OnRush – 30 novembre 2022
  • Shank 2 – 19 gennaio 2023
  • Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings – 15 dicembre 2022
  • Super Mega Baseball 3 – 15 dicembre 2022

