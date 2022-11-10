PlayStation Plus: ecco i giochi Extra e Premium di novembre

Sony ha annunciato i videogiochi di cui gli abbonati ai tagli Extra e Premium del servizio PlayStation Plus potranno godere a partire dal mese di novembre. Si tratta di un mese particolarmente ricco che vede l’aggiunta al catalogo di vari titoli della serie Kingdom Hearts, l’ingresso di Skyrim Special Edition, e di alcuni giochi Ubisoft su licenza di Tom Clancy.
Ecco in dettaglio le aggiunte disponibili dal 15 novembre.
- Chorus (PS5, PS4)
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (PS4)
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (PS4)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (PS5, PS4)
- The Gardens Between (PS5, PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts III (PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS5, PS4)
- Onee Chanbara Origin (PS4)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (PS4)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, PS4)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4)
Gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus Premium avranno a disposizione anche i seguenti videogiochi per PS3 (in streaming):
- Ratchet & Clank
- Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando
- Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction