PlayStation Plus: ecco i giochi Extra e Premium di novembre

Daniele Dolce

Sony ha annunciato i videogiochi di cui gli abbonati ai tagli Extra e Premium del servizio PlayStation Plus potranno godere a partire dal mese di novembre. Si tratta di un mese particolarmente ricco che vede l’aggiunta al catalogo di vari titoli della serie Kingdom Hearts, l’ingresso di Skyrim Special Edition, e di alcuni giochi Ubisoft su licenza di Tom Clancy.

Ecco in dettaglio le aggiunte disponibili dal 15 novembre.

  • Chorus (PS5, PS4)
  • Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (PS4)
  • Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (PS4)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (PS5, PS4)
  • The Gardens Between (PS5, PS4)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (PS4)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (PS4)
  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4)
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS5, PS4)
  • Onee Chanbara Origin (PS4)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (PS4)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, PS4)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4)

Gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus Premium avranno a disposizione anche i seguenti videogiochi per PS3 (in streaming):

  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando
  • Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
  • Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked
  • Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

