PlayStation Plus: ecco i giochi Extra e Premium di novembre

Sony ha annunciato i videogiochi di cui gli abbonati ai tagli Extra e Premium del servizio PlayStation Plus potranno godere a partire dal mese di novembre. Si tratta di un mese particolarmente ricco che vede l’aggiunta al catalogo di vari titoli della serie Kingdom Hearts, l’ingresso di Skyrim Special Edition, e di alcuni giochi Ubisoft su licenza di Tom Clancy.

Ecco in dettaglio le aggiunte disponibili dal 15 novembre.

Chorus (PS5, PS4)

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (PS4)

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (PS4)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (PS5, PS4)

The Gardens Between (PS5, PS4)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4)

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS5, PS4)

Onee Chanbara Origin (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, PS4)

What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4)

Gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus Premium avranno a disposizione anche i seguenti videogiochi per PS3 (in streaming):

Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction