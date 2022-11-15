The Game Awards 2022: ecco le nomination ufficiali

Stanno già facendo discutere le nomination dei The Game Awards 2022, candidature estremamente commerciali – più del solito – che di fatto hanno tagliato fuori da molte categorie diversi videogiochi che con buona probabilità avrebbero meritato di più.
A guidare le nomination c’è God of War Ragnarok con le sue 10 candidature, in un evento che sembra essere stato cucito proprio addosso all’ultima fatica di Santa Monica Studio, ma non sono mancate le 7 nomination sia per Elden Ring che per Horizon Forbidden West. C’è spazio anche per Stray, che con le sue 6 candidature si insinua anche nella categoria GOTY (e almeno in questo caso siamo sicuri che qualche altro videogioco avrebbe potuto quel posto).
Sia come sia, di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo delle nomination. Vi ricordiamo che la cerimonia di premiazione dei The Game Awards 2022 si terrà il prossimo 8 dicembre.
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West)
- Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
- Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok)
- Manon Gage (Immortality)
- Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok)
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Art Direciton
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Metal Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Games For Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Independent Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Debut Indie Game
- Neon White
- NORCO
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best VR/AR Game
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action/Adventure Game
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Best RPG
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting Game
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Best Family Game
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker
Best Esports Team
- DarkZero Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Gen.G
- LA Thieves
- LOUD
Best Esports Coach
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- Matheus “nzkA” Tarasconi
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström
- Go “Score” Dong-bin
Best Esports Event
- Evo 2022
- 2022 League of Legends Worlds
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022