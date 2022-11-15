The Game Awards 2022: ecco le nomination ufficiali

Stanno già facendo discutere le nomination dei The Game Awards 2022, candidature estremamente commerciali – più del solito – che di fatto hanno tagliato fuori da molte categorie diversi videogiochi che con buona probabilità avrebbero meritato di più.

A guidare le nomination c’è God of War Ragnarok con le sue 10 candidature, in un evento che sembra essere stato cucito proprio addosso all’ultima fatica di Santa Monica Studio, ma non sono mancate le 7 nomination sia per Elden Ring che per Horizon Forbidden West. C’è spazio anche per Stray, che con le sue 6 candidature si insinua anche nella categoria GOTY (e almeno in questo caso siamo sicuri che qualche altro videogioco avrebbe potuto quel posto).

Sia come sia, di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo delle nomination. Vi ricordiamo che la cerimonia di premiazione dei The Game Awards 2022 si terrà il prossimo 8 dicembre.

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Performance

Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West)

Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok)

Manon Gage (Immortality)

Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok)

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Art Direciton

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Metal Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Games For Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Independent Game

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Debut Indie Game

Neon White

NORCO

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best VR/AR Game

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best RPG

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting Game

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

MultiVersus

Sifu

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Finn “karrigan” Andersen

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports

FaZe Clan

Gen.G

LA Thieves

LOUD

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

Matheus “nzkA” Tarasconi

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström

Go “Score” Dong-bin

Best Esports Event

Evo 2022

2022 League of Legends Worlds

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022