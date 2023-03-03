Nvidia GeForce NOW: i giochi di marzo

NVIDIA ha annunciato l’arrivo di 19 nuovi giochi nel mese di marzo che saranno disponibili per tutti gli utenti abbonati al suo servizio di cloud gaming, Nvidia GeForce NOW. Ecco l’elenco dei 3 nuovi giochi disponibili per lo streaming a partire da questa settimana:

Monster Hunter Rise ( qui la nostra recensione)

la nostra recensione) Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire

Rise of Industry

Di seguito la lista completa dei titoli in arrivo su Nvidia GeForce NOW a marzo, tra cui 11 giochi disponibili al momento del lancio: DREDGE, Big Ambitions, The Legends of Heroes: Trails to Azure e Ravenbound.

Hotel Renovator (7/03)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (9/03)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (9/03)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (9/03)

Big Ambitions (10/03)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (14/03)

Smalland: Survive the Wilds (29/03)

Ravenbound (30/03)

DREDGE (30/03)

The Great War: Western Front (30/03)

System Shock

Amberial Dreams

Disney Dreamlight Valley

No One Survived

Symphony of War: The Nelphilim Saga ( qui la nostra recensione)

la nostra recensione) Tower of Fantasy