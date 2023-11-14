The Games Awards 2023: ecco tutte le nomination

Nelle scorse ore sono state annunciate le nomination nelle diverse categorie dei The Game Awards 2023, la consueta manifestazione diretta da Geoff Keighley che quest’anno avrà il suo culmine nella notte tra il 7 e l’8 dicembre, quando ci sarà la cerimonia di premiazione.

Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo delle nomination, a partire da quella di Gioco dell’Anno che vede scontrarsi pezzi da novanta come Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 e Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Game of the Year

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Narrative

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt RED)

Final Fantasy XVI (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)

Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio / Neowiz)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake II Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate III Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI Composer Masayoshi Soken (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)

Hi-Fi RUSH Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Composer Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)

Dead Space (Motive / Electronic Arts)

Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Best Performance

Ben Starr in Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd in Alan Wake II

Neil Newbon in Baldur’s Gate III

Yuri Lowenthal in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions / Chorus Worldwide)

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc / Focus Entertainment)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive)

Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital / Netflix)

Venba (Visai Games)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

DAVE THE DIVER (MINTROCKET)

DREDGE (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Games)

Best Debut Indie Game

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

DREDGE (Black Salt Games / Team17)

Pizza Tower (Tour De Pizza)

Venba (Visai Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Games)

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot / Square Enix)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink)

Honkai: Star Rail (miHoYo)

Monster Hunter Now (Niantic / Capcom)

Terra Nil (Free Lives / Netflix)

Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games / Firesprite / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

HUMANITY (tha ltd. / Enhance Games)

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

SYNAPSE (nDreams)

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios / Deep Silver)

Ghostrunner II (One More Level / 505 Games)

Hi-Fi RUSH (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

Remnant II (Gunfire Games / Gearbox Publishing)

Best Action / Adventure

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Best Role-Playing

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio / Neowiz)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Best Fighting

God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil / Modus Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill Entertainment)

Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio / PQube)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Best Family

Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios / Disney)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Sonic Superstars (Arzest / Sonic Team / SEGA)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Simulation / Strategy

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward Technologies / Nintendo)

Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order / Paradox Interactive)

Company of Heroes III (Relic Entertainment / SEGA)

Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Sports / Racing

The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower / Ubisoft)

EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts Vancouver / Electronic Arts Romania / Electronic Arts)

F1 23 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

Best Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation / Netflix)

Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions / Sony Pictures)

The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions / HBO)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination / Nintendo / Universal Pictures)

Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions / Peacock)

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Tekken 8 (Arika / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Content Creator of the Year

Ironmouse

People Make Games

Quackity

Spreen

Sypherpk

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

PUBG Mobile (Lightspeed Studios)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best eSports Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut (Counter-Striker: Global Offensive)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best eSports Team

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best eSports Coach

Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Best eSports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship

BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023