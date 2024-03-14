PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: ecco i giochi di marzo

Sony ha svelato i videogiochi che saranno disponibili a marzo per tutti gli abbonati ai tier Extra e Premium del servizio PlayStation Plus. Tra questi spiccano Marvel’s Midnight Suns e NBA 2K24, ma c’è molto altro in arrivo a partire dal 19 marzo, come il remake di Resident Evil 3.

Di seguito l’elenco completo:

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition | PS4, PS5

Marvel’s Midnight Suns | PS4, PS5

Resident Evil 3 | PS4, PS5

LEGO DC Supervillians | PS4

Mystic Pillars: Remastered | PS5

Blood Bowl 3 | PS4, PS5

Super Neptunia RPG | PS4

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | PS5

Jak and Daxter The Lost Frontier | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)

Cool Boarders | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)

God Eater Burst | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy | PS4 (Solo Premium)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R | PS4 (Solo Premium)