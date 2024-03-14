FORUM
playstation plus marzo Marvel's midnight suns wolverine gameplay

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: ecco i giochi di marzo

Daniele Dolce

Sony ha svelato i videogiochi che saranno disponibili a marzo per tutti gli abbonati ai tier Extra e Premium del servizio PlayStation Plus. Tra questi spiccano Marvel’s Midnight Suns e NBA 2K24, ma c’è molto altro in arrivo a partire dal 19 marzo, come il remake di Resident Evil 3.

Di seguito l’elenco completo:

  • NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition | PS4, PS5
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns | PS4, PS5
  • Resident Evil 3 | PS4, PS5
  • LEGO DC Supervillians | PS4
  • Mystic Pillars: Remastered | PS5
  • Blood Bowl 3 | PS4, PS5
  • Super Neptunia RPG | PS4
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | PS5
  • Jak and Daxter The Lost Frontier | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)
  • Cool Boarders | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)
  • God Eater Burst | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy | PS4 (Solo Premium)
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R | PS4 (Solo Premium)

playstation plus marzo Marvel's midnight suns wolverine gameplay

Articolo precedente
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, in arrivo nuovi contenuti

Condividi con gli amici










Inviare

Password dimenticata