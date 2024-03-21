FORUM
Baldur's Gate 3 game developers choice awards 2024

Baldur's Gate 3

PC

Baldur's Gate 3 sbanca ai Game Developers Choice Awards 2024

Daniele Dolce

Durante i Game Developers Choice Awards 2024 che si sono tenuti la scorsa notte, Larian Studios ha portato a casa ben quattro riconoscimenti grazie a Baldur’s Gate 3, compreso il premio di Gioco dell’Anno. Tra gli altri vincitori citiamo Alan Wake 2, che ha ottenuto il riconoscimento legato allo stile artistico, mentre The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ha ottenuto sia il premio per l’innovazione che quello per la miglior tecnologia.

Di seguito l’elenco completo dei vincitori nelle relative categorie.

  • Best Debut: Venba (Visai Games)
  • Best Visual Art: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
  • Best Audio: Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
  • Best Narrative: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Social Impact Award:Venba (Visai Games)
  • Innovation Award: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
  • Best Technology: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
  • Best Design: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Audience Award: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Ambassador Award: Fawzi Mesmar
  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Yoko Shimomura

Baldur's Gate 3 game developers choice awards 2024

Articolo precedente
Alpha Protocol gog

Alpha Protocol torna disponibile su PC tramite GOG

Condividi con gli amici










Inviare

Password dimenticata