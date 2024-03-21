Baldur's Gate 3 sbanca ai Game Developers Choice Awards 2024

Durante i Game Developers Choice Awards 2024 che si sono tenuti la scorsa notte, Larian Studios ha portato a casa ben quattro riconoscimenti grazie a Baldur’s Gate 3, compreso il premio di Gioco dell’Anno. Tra gli altri vincitori citiamo Alan Wake 2, che ha ottenuto il riconoscimento legato allo stile artistico, mentre The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ha ottenuto sia il premio per l’innovazione che quello per la miglior tecnologia.

Di seguito l’elenco completo dei vincitori nelle relative categorie.

Best Debut : Venba (Visai Games)

: Venba (Visai Games) Best Visual Art : Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games) Best Audio : Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

: Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks) Best Narrative : Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Social Impact Award :Venba (Visai Games)

:Venba (Visai Games) Innovation Award : The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) Best Technology : The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) Best Design : Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Audience Award : Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Game of the Year : Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Ambassador Award : Fawzi Mesmar

: Fawzi Mesmar Lifetime Achievement Award: Yoko Shimomura