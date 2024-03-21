Baldur's Gate 3 sbanca ai Game Developers Choice Awards 2024

Durante i Game Developers Choice Awards 2024 che si sono tenuti la scorsa notte, Larian Studios ha portato a casa ben quattro riconoscimenti grazie a Baldur’s Gate 3, compreso il premio di Gioco dell’Anno. Tra gli altri vincitori citiamo Alan Wake 2, che ha ottenuto il riconoscimento legato allo stile artistico, mentre The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ha ottenuto sia il premio per l’innovazione che quello per la miglior tecnologia.
Di seguito l’elenco completo dei vincitori nelle relative categorie.
- Best Debut: Venba (Visai Games)
- Best Visual Art: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
- Best Audio: Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
- Best Narrative: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Social Impact Award:Venba (Visai Games)
- Innovation Award: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
- Best Technology: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
- Best Design: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Audience Award: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Ambassador Award: Fawzi Mesmar
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Yoko Shimomura