PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: ecco i giochi di aprile

Daniele Dolce

Sony ha svelato l’elenco dei videogiochi in arrivo nel corso del mese di aprile nel catalogo dell’abbonamento PlayStation Plus per i tier Extra e Premium.

Questi i titoli disponibili dal 16 aprile:

  • Dave the Diver | PS4, PS5
  • Oddballers | PS4
  • Construction Simulator | PS4, PS5
  • The Crew 2 | PS4
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic | PS4, PS5
  • Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game | PS4
  • Nour: Play With Your Food | PS4, PS5
  • Deliver Us Mars | PS4, PS5
  • Lego Marvel’s Avengers | PS4
  • Miasma Chronicles | PS5
  • Stray Blade | PS5
  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)

Inoltre, dal 23 aprile verrà reso disponibile anche Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (PS5), mentre il 9 maggio verrà pubblicato Animal Well (PS5). In entrambi i casi si tratta di videogiochi disponibili nel servizio al day one.

