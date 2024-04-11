PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: ecco i giochi di aprile

Sony ha svelato l’elenco dei videogiochi in arrivo nel corso del mese di aprile nel catalogo dell’abbonamento PlayStation Plus per i tier Extra e Premium.
Questi i titoli disponibili dal 16 aprile:
- Dave the Diver | PS4, PS5
- Oddballers | PS4
- Construction Simulator | PS4, PS5
- The Crew 2 | PS4
- Raji: An Ancient Epic | PS4, PS5
- Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game | PS4
- Nour: Play With Your Food | PS4, PS5
- Deliver Us Mars | PS4, PS5
- Lego Marvel’s Avengers | PS4
- Miasma Chronicles | PS5
- Stray Blade | PS5
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)
Inoltre, dal 23 aprile verrà reso disponibile anche Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (PS5), mentre il 9 maggio verrà pubblicato Animal Well (PS5). In entrambi i casi si tratta di videogiochi disponibili nel servizio al day one.
