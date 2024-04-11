PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: ecco i giochi di aprile

Sony ha svelato l’elenco dei videogiochi in arrivo nel corso del mese di aprile nel catalogo dell’abbonamento PlayStation Plus per i tier Extra e Premium.

Questi i titoli disponibili dal 16 aprile:

Dave the Diver | PS4, PS5

Oddballers | PS4

Construction Simulator | PS4, PS5

The Crew 2 | PS4

Raji: An Ancient Epic | PS4, PS5

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game | PS4

Nour: Play With Your Food | PS4, PS5

Deliver Us Mars | PS4, PS5

Lego Marvel’s Avengers | PS4

Miasma Chronicles | PS5

Stray Blade | PS5

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)

Inoltre, dal 23 aprile verrà reso disponibile anche Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (PS5), mentre il 9 maggio verrà pubblicato Animal Well (PS5). In entrambi i casi si tratta di videogiochi disponibili nel servizio al day one.