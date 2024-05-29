FORUM
PlayStation Plus: annunciati i giochi di giugno

Daniele Dolce

Sony ha annunciato i videogiochi di giugno riservati agli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus Essential. Questi sono:

  • AEW: Fight Forever (PS5, PS4)
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (PS5, PS4)
  • Streets of Rage 4 (PS4)

Il tris di titoli sarà riscattabile dal 4 giugno. Inoltre, la società giapponese ha diffuso l’elenco di alcuni videogiochi che saranno disponibili per gli abbonati ai tier Extra e Premium nel corso del prossimo mese:

  • Before Your Eyes (PS VR2) – Solo Premium
  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PS VR2) – Solo Premium
  • Synth Riders (PS VR2) – Solo Premium
  • Walkabout Mini Golf (PS VR2) – Solo Premium
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PS VR2) – Solo Premium
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (PS VR2) – Solo Premium
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Solo Premium
  • Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus – Solo Premium
  • Tomb Raider Legend – Solo Premium
  • Dredge – Premium e Extra
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Premium e Extra
  • Cricket 24 – Premium e Extra
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition – Premium e Extra

