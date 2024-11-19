The Game Awards 2024: ecco le nomination

A meno di un mese dalla cerimonia di premiazione dei The Game Awards 2024, in programma il 13 dicembre all’1:30 (ora italiana), ecco che sono state pubblicate le nomination nelle diverse categorie. A contendersi il titolo di gioco dell’anno ci saranno ASTRO BOT, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth e Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Di seguito le nomination.

Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Best Game Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Best Art Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Best Score and Music

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Audio Design

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Best Performance

Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games)

INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)

Neva (Nomada Studios / Devolver Digital)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (Bungie)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Animal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT / Lilith Games)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (DeNA / Creatures / The Pokemon Company)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality

Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)

Asgard’s Wrath II (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)

Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj / Oculus Studios)

Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42 / The Outsiders / Funcom)

Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)

Best Action / Adventure

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Best Role-Playing

Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Best Fighting

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works / Cygames)

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

MultiVersus (Player First Games / Warner Bros. Games)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Family

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo / Nintendo)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube / Nintendo)

Best Simulation / Strategy

Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge / Forgotten Empires / Xbox Game Studios)

Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware / ATLUS)

Best Sports / Racing

F1 24 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)

EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver / EA Romania / Electronic Arts)

NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts / 2K)

TopSpin 2K25 (Hangar 13 / 2K)

WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts / 2K)

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)

Best Adaptation

Arcane (Riot / Fortiche / Netflix)

Fallout (Bethesdas Softworks / Kitler Films / Amazon MGM Studios)

Knuckles (SEGA / Paramount)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (SEGA / Amazon MGM Studios)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics / Legendary / Netflix)

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios / Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Best eSports Athlete

33 (Neta Shapira)

Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)

Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)

Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)

ZyWoO (Mathieu Herbaut)

ZmjjKk (Zheng Yongkang)

Best eSports Team

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

Navi (Counter-Strike 2)

T1 (League of Legends)

Team Liquid (Dota 2)