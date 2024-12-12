PlayStation Plus: ecco i giochi di dicembre

Gli abbonati ai tagli Extra e Premium di PlayStation Plus potranno presto mettere le mani su diversi videogiochi in arrivo nel catalogo dal 17 dicembre. Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo, come annunciato da Sony:
- Sonic Frontiers | PS4, PS5
- Forspoken | PS5
- Rabbids: Party of Legends | PS4
- WRC Generations | PS4, PS5
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch | PS4, PS5
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS4, PS5
- Coffee Talk | PS4, PS5
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly | PS4, PS5
- A Space for the Unbound | PS4, PS5
- PHOGS | PS4
- Biped | PS4, PS5
- Sly 2: La Banda dei Ladri | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)
- Sly 3: L’Onore dei Ladri | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge | PS VR2 (solo Premium)
