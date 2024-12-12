FORUM
PlayStation Plus: ecco i giochi di dicembre

Daniele Dolce

Gli abbonati ai tagli Extra e Premium di PlayStation Plus potranno presto mettere le mani su diversi videogiochi in arrivo nel catalogo dal 17 dicembre. Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo, come annunciato da Sony:

  • Sonic Frontiers | PS4, PS5
  • Forspoken | PS5
  • Rabbids: Party of Legends | PS4
  • WRC Generations | PS4, PS5
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch | PS4, PS5
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS4, PS5
  • Coffee Talk | PS4, PS5
  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly | PS4, PS5
  • A Space for the Unbound | PS4, PS5
  • PHOGS | PS4
  • Biped | PS4, PS5
  • Sly 2: La Banda dei Ladri | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)
  • Sly 3: L’Onore dei Ladri | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)
  • Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge | PS VR2 (solo Premium)

