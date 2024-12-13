The Game Awards 2024: Astro Bot è GOTY, tutti i vincitori

La scorsa notte si è svolta la cerimonia di premiazione dei The Game Awards 2024 che ha visto trionfare Astro Bot nella categoria regina, quella dedicata al Game of the Year. Il videogioco di Team Asobi si è aggiudicato anche il premio per la migliore direzione, certificando così il successo ai TGA. Di seguito riportiamo tutti i vincitori (in grassetto).

Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Best Game Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Best Art Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Best Score and Music

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Audio Design

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Best Performance

Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games)

INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)

Neva (Nomada Studios / Devolver Digital)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (Bungie)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Animal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT / Lilith Games)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (DeNA / Creatures / The Pokemon Company)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality

Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)

Asgard’s Wrath II (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)

Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj / Oculus Studios)

Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42 / The Outsiders / Funcom)

Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)

Best Action / Adventure

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Best Role-Playing

Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Best Fighting

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works / Cygames)

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

MultiVersus (Player First Games / Warner Bros. Games)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Family

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo / Nintendo)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube / Nintendo)

Best Simulation / Strategy

Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge / Forgotten Empires / Xbox Game Studios)

Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware / ATLUS)

Best Sports / Racing

F1 24 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)

EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver / EA Romania / Electronic Arts)

NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts / 2K)

TopSpin 2K25 (Hangar 13 / 2K)

WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts / 2K)

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)

Best Adaptation

Arcane (Riot / Fortiche / Netflix)

Fallout (Bethesdas Softworks / Kitler Films / Amazon MGM Studios)

Knuckles (SEGA / Paramount)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (SEGA / Amazon MGM Studios)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics / Legendary / Netflix)

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios / Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Best eSports Athlete

33 (Neta Shapira)

Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)

Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)

Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)

ZyWoO (Mathieu Herbaut)

ZmjjKk (Zheng Yongkang)

Best eSports Team

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

Navi (Counter-Strike 2)

T1 (League of Legends)

Team Liquid (Dota 2)

Player’s Voice

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)