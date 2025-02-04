Un nuovo ID@Xbox Showcase verrà trasmesso a fine mese

Microsoft ha annunciato che tra qualche settimana trasmetterà un nuovo ID@Xbox Showcase nell’ambito dell’IGN Fan Fest che prenderà il via a fine mese.
L’appuntamento con la diretta è fissato alle 19:00 (ora italiana) di lunedì 24 febbraio. Durante la trasmissione verranno presentati nuovi trailer, gameplay e annunci da parte dei seguenti studi di sviluppo e publisher:
- 11 bit studios
- Akupara Games
- Big Fan Games
- CULT Games
- Critical Reflex
- Curve Games
- Daedalic Entertainment
- DON’T NOD
- Game Source Entertainment
- No More Robots
- Panic
- Playstack
- Raccoon Logic
- Raw Fury
- Team17
- Thunder Lotus Games