Id@xbox demo fest Showcase

Un nuovo ID@Xbox Showcase verrà trasmesso a fine mese

Daniele Dolce

Microsoft ha annunciato che tra qualche settimana trasmetterà un nuovo ID@Xbox Showcase nell’ambito dell’IGN Fan Fest che prenderà il via a fine mese.

L’appuntamento con la diretta è fissato alle 19:00 (ora italiana) di lunedì 24 febbraio. Durante la trasmissione verranno presentati nuovi trailer, gameplay e annunci da parte dei seguenti studi di sviluppo e publisher:

  • 11 bit studios
  • Akupara Games
  • Big Fan Games
  • CULT Games
  • Critical Reflex
  • Curve Games
  • Daedalic Entertainment
  • DON’T NOD
  • Game Source Entertainment
  • No More Robots
  • Panic
  • Playstack
  • Raccoon Logic
  • Raw Fury
  • Team17
  • Thunder Lotus Games

Id@xbox demo fest Showcase

