Astro Bot sbanca ai BAFTA Game Awards 2025

Nella serata di ieri si è tenuta l’annuale cerimonia dei BAFTA Game Awards. Questa volta abbiamo assistito al dominio assoluto di Astro Bot, il platform 3D pubblicato in esclusiva su PS5, che ha ottenuto la bellezza di cinque premi, tra cui il riconoscimento più ambito di “Best Game”. Il titolo di Team ASOBI si è aggiudicato anche i premi “Audio Achievement”, “Animation”, “Family” e “Game Design”.
Tra gli altri vincitori segnaliamo i tre premi di Still Wakes the Deep dello studio britannico The Chinese Room, e i due riconoscimenti del videogioco cooperativo Helldivers 2 targato Arrowhead Game Studios.
Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo delle categorie, le nomination e i vincitori (in grassetto).
Animation
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Artistic Achievement
- Neva
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
Audio Achievement
- Astro Bot
- Animal Well
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes the Deep
Best Game
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
British Game
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
- A Highland Song
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
Debut Game
- Balatro
- Animal Well
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
Evolving Game
- Vampire Survivors
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- World of Warcraft
Family
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest 3
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Fellowship
- Yoko Shimomura
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Botany Manor
- Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
Game Design
- Astro Bot
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Tactical Breach Wizards
Multiplayer
- Helldivers 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Music
- Helldivers 2
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
Narrative
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
New Intellectual Property
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Thank Goodness You’re Here
Performer in a Leading Role
- Alec Newman (Still Wakes the Deep)
- Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Robers (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
- Y’lan Noel (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Karen Dunbar (Still Wakes the Deep)
- Abbi Greenland/Helen Goalen (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
- Aldís Amah Hamilton (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
- Jon Blyth (Thank Goodness You’re Here)
- Matt Berry (Thank Goodness You’re Here)
- Michael Abubakar (Still Wakes the Deep)
