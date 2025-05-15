FORUM
PlayStation Plus: ecco i giochi Extra e Premium di maggio

Daniele Dolce

Sony ha presentato i videogiochi che saranno inclusi nel catalogo di PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium a partire dal prossimo 20 maggio. Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo.

  • Sand Land | PS4, PS5
  • Soul Hackers 2 | PS5
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition | PS4, PS5
  • Battlefield V | PS4
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy | PS4, PS5
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising | PS4, PS5
  • Humankind | PS4, PS5
  • Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life | PS5
  • Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition | PS4, PS5
  • Battle Engine Aquila | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)

