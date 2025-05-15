PlayStation Plus: ecco i giochi Extra e Premium di maggio

SPOTLIGHT – Il Podcast di TGM

Unisciti a noi nel nostro viaggio attraverso il mondo dei videogiochi!

Realizzato da The Games Machine, punto di riferimento per l’informazione di settore da quasi 40 anni, il nostro podcast “Spotlight” non solo informa, ma appassiona e connette una comunità di gamer entusiasti. Notizie, anteprime, approfondimenti, retrogaming, interviste, talk, tecnologia e molto altre informazioni non mancheranno nelle nostre puntate. Benvenuto!