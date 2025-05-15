PlayStation Plus: ecco i giochi Extra e Premium di maggio

Sony ha presentato i videogiochi che saranno inclusi nel catalogo di PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium a partire dal prossimo 20 maggio. Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo.
- Sand Land | PS4, PS5
- Soul Hackers 2 | PS5
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition | PS4, PS5
- Battlefield V | PS4
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy | PS4, PS5
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising | PS4, PS5
- Humankind | PS4, PS5
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life | PS5
- Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition | PS4, PS5
- Battle Engine Aquila | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)
