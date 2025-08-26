Resident Evil Requiem sbanca ai Gamescom Awards 2025

Capcom ha ottenuto il maggior numero di riconoscimenti ai Gamescom Awards 2025 grazie a Resident Evil Requiem. Il survival horror in uscita a febbraio dell’anno prossimo è stato tra i titoli più apprezzati dell’ultima kermesse di Colonia.
Di seguito l’elenco completo.
- Best Visuals: Resident Evil Requiem
- Best Audio: Resident Evil Requiem
- Best Gameplay: Donkey Kong Bananza
- Most Entertaining: Hela
- Most Epic: Resident Evil Requiem
- Most Wholesome: Hela
- Games for Impact: Tiny Bookshop
- Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Grounded 2
- Best PC Game: Anno 117: Pax Romana
- Best Sony PlayStation Game: Resident Evil Requiem
- Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game: Mario Kart World
- Best Mobile Game: Love and Deepspace
- Best Lineup: Capcom
- Best Booth: Anno 117: Pax Romana Hands-On Booth & Ubisoft’s Community Lounge
- Best Business Booth: Ubisoft’s Business Lounge
- Heart of Gaming Award: Gamescom artist area
- Best Trailer: Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Best Booth: The Pokémon Company
- Best Merch: Star Birds Gacha Machine