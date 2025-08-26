FORUM
Resident Evil Requiem sbanca ai Gamescom Awards 2025

Daniele Dolce

Capcom ha ottenuto il maggior numero di riconoscimenti ai Gamescom Awards 2025 grazie a Resident Evil Requiem. Il survival horror in uscita a febbraio dell’anno prossimo è stato tra i titoli più apprezzati dell’ultima kermesse di Colonia.

Di seguito l’elenco completo.

  • Best Visuals: Resident Evil Requiem
  • Best Audio: Resident Evil Requiem
  • Best Gameplay: Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Most Entertaining: Hela
  • Most Epic: Resident Evil Requiem
  • Most Wholesome: Hela
  • Games for Impact: Tiny Bookshop
  • Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Grounded 2
  • Best PC Game: Anno 117: Pax Romana
  • Best Sony PlayStation Game: Resident Evil Requiem
  • Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game: Mario Kart World
  • Best Mobile Game: Love and Deepspace
  • Best Lineup: Capcom
  • Best Booth: Anno 117: Pax Romana Hands-On Booth & Ubisoft’s Community Lounge
  • Best Business Booth: Ubisoft’s Business Lounge
  • Heart of Gaming Award: Gamescom artist area
  • Best Trailer: Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Best Booth: The Pokémon Company
  • Best Merch: Star Birds Gacha Machine

