skate.: presentata la colonna sonora ufficiale

Daniele Dolce

Electronic Arts e Full Circle hanno presentato la colonna sonora ufficiale di skate., disponibile in accesso anticipato su PC e console dal 16 settembre. Qui i dettagli sui contenuti e sulla roadmap.

Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo dei brani inseriti nella colonna sonora, già disponibile per l’ascolto su Spotify.

  • 2hollis, “destroy me”
  • ALEXSUCKS, “Whatever I Want”
  • ALEXSUCKS, “Worm in the Sun”
  • Amyl and The Sniffers, “Facts”
  • Avalanche Party, “Collateral Damage”
  • B Wise, “THREE65”
  • Baby Huey, “Running”
  • BIG NO!SE ft. Julisa, “Shinin'”
  • Bonobo, “Expander”
  • Boston Babies, “Tonight”
  • Car Seat Headrest, “Fill In The Blank”
  • Cardinals, “Unreal”
  • Caribou, “Come Find Me”
  • Chemtrails, “Superhuman Superhighway”
  • Chinese American Bear, “Feelin’ Fuzzy (毛茸茸的感觉)”
  • CIVIC, “New Vietnam”
  • clipping., “Keep Pushing”
  • Cloud Nothings, “Mouse Policy”
  • Color Green, “Four Leaf Clover”
  • Connie Diiamond, “Breathe”
  • Coops ft. Kojey Radical, “Get Racks”
  • Daisy the Great, “Ballerina”
  • Daughter of Swords, “Money Hits”
  • Deb Never, “5 O’Clock”
  • Denzel Curry (& Ski Mask The Slump God), “HIT THE FLOOR”
  • Duskee & Disrupta, “Sweet Vanilla”
  • Earth, Wind & Fire, “Fan the Fire”
  • EKKSTACY, “goo lagoon”
  • Erick the Architect, “Jammy Jam”
  • ESG, “My Love For You”
  • Ezra Collective ft. Kojey Radical, “No Confusion”
  • Fat Dog, “King of the Slugs”
  • feeble little horse, “Chores”
  • FIDLAR, “LOW”
  • Genesis Owusu, “Most Normal American Voter:”
  • Giorgio Moroder, “Chase”
  • Girl Scout, “I Just Needed You to Know”
  • Gurriers, “Des Goblin”
  • HiTech (ft. Juan Michael OG), “GASOLINE”
  • Horsegirl, “Switch Over”
  • Ibibio Sound Machine, “Pull The Rope”
  • illuminati hotties, “Skateboard Tattoo”
  • Jade Hairpins, “Drifting Superstition”
  • Jake One ft. MF DOOM, “Trap Door”
  • Joey Valence & Brae ft. Z-Trip, “NO HANDS”
  • Jonny Manak and the Depressives, “Anybody Wanna Skate”
  • King Krule, “Time For Slurp”
  • Kofi Stone, “Busker Flow”
  • Labi Siffre, “The Vulture”
  • Little Simz, “Mood Swings”
  • Magdalena Bay, “Image”
  • Max Fry, “jaws”
  • Max Volante, “MOMENTUM”
  • Mk.gee, “Are You Looking Up”
  • nimino, “Glow”
  • Ocean Wisdom ft. Dizzee Rascal, “Revvin’”
  • Orlando Weeks, Rhian Teasdale, “Dig”
  • Pachyman, “Calor Ahora”
  • Panda Bear, “Praise”
  • Piers James, “K.K.O”
  • PLAY DEAD, “Thameslink”
  • Pointed Sticks, “Somebody’s Mom”
  • Poolside (ft. Ben Browning), “Ride With You”
  • Primitive Ring, “TV City”
  • Quinn XCII, “Hold My Hand, Worry Less”
  • REDD., “JEANS SO BAGGY.”
  • Rico Nasty, “WHO WANT IT”
  • RIO KOSTA, “Higher”
  • Royel Otis, “If Our Love Is Dead”
  • SAINt JHN, “Circles”
  • Sawyer Hill, “High On My Lows”
  • Scared Of Chaka, “Nobody”
  • Scowl, “B.A.B.E”
  • Shannon & The Clams, “The Hourglass”
  • Skegss, “Out Of My Head”
  • Soccer Mommy, “Driver”
  • Strawberry Fuzz, “No Lighter”
  • Sub*T, “Unearthly”
  • Suki Waterhouse, “Supersad”
  • Sunny Day Real Estate, “In Circles”
  • Surprise Chef, “Plumb Tuckered”
  • swim school, “Heaven”
  • Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, “AHHHH!”
  • Teen Mortgage, “Ride”
  • The Bug Club, “Lonsdale Slipons”
  • The Grogans, “Blue Jeans”
  • The Meters, “Cissy Strut”
  • The Nude Party, “Ride On”
  • The Vandals, “Urban Struggle”
  • The Vices, “Gold”
  • Torus, “The Overload”
  • Tunde Adebimpe, “Magnetic”
  • Turnstile, “NEW HEART DESIGN”
  • Ty Segall, “Fanny Dog”
  • Upchuck, “Facecard”
  • VeggieHammerr, “Fake Rats”
  • Vundabar, “I Got Cracked”
  • Wallows, “Calling After Me”
  • ZEP, “TRYING TO SAY SOMETHING”

