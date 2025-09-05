skate.: presentata la colonna sonora ufficiale

Electronic Arts e Full Circle hanno presentato la colonna sonora ufficiale di skate., disponibile in accesso anticipato su PC e console dal 16 settembre. Qui i dettagli sui contenuti e sulla roadmap.
Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo dei brani inseriti nella colonna sonora, già disponibile per l’ascolto su Spotify.
- 2hollis, “destroy me”
- ALEXSUCKS, “Whatever I Want”
- ALEXSUCKS, “Worm in the Sun”
- Amyl and The Sniffers, “Facts”
- Avalanche Party, “Collateral Damage”
- B Wise, “THREE65”
- Baby Huey, “Running”
- BIG NO!SE ft. Julisa, “Shinin'”
- Bonobo, “Expander”
- Boston Babies, “Tonight”
- Car Seat Headrest, “Fill In The Blank”
- Cardinals, “Unreal”
- Caribou, “Come Find Me”
- Chemtrails, “Superhuman Superhighway”
- Chinese American Bear, “Feelin’ Fuzzy (毛茸茸的感觉)”
- CIVIC, “New Vietnam”
- clipping., “Keep Pushing”
- Cloud Nothings, “Mouse Policy”
- Color Green, “Four Leaf Clover”
- Connie Diiamond, “Breathe”
- Coops ft. Kojey Radical, “Get Racks”
- Daisy the Great, “Ballerina”
- Daughter of Swords, “Money Hits”
- Deb Never, “5 O’Clock”
- Denzel Curry (& Ski Mask The Slump God), “HIT THE FLOOR”
- Duskee & Disrupta, “Sweet Vanilla”
- Earth, Wind & Fire, “Fan the Fire”
- EKKSTACY, “goo lagoon”
- Erick the Architect, “Jammy Jam”
- ESG, “My Love For You”
- Ezra Collective ft. Kojey Radical, “No Confusion”
- Fat Dog, “King of the Slugs”
- feeble little horse, “Chores”
- FIDLAR, “LOW”
- Genesis Owusu, “Most Normal American Voter:”
- Giorgio Moroder, “Chase”
- Girl Scout, “I Just Needed You to Know”
- Gurriers, “Des Goblin”
- HiTech (ft. Juan Michael OG), “GASOLINE”
- Horsegirl, “Switch Over”
- Ibibio Sound Machine, “Pull The Rope”
- illuminati hotties, “Skateboard Tattoo”
- Jade Hairpins, “Drifting Superstition”
- Jake One ft. MF DOOM, “Trap Door”
- Joey Valence & Brae ft. Z-Trip, “NO HANDS”
- Jonny Manak and the Depressives, “Anybody Wanna Skate”
- King Krule, “Time For Slurp”
- Kofi Stone, “Busker Flow”
- Labi Siffre, “The Vulture”
- Little Simz, “Mood Swings”
- Magdalena Bay, “Image”
- Max Fry, “jaws”
- Max Volante, “MOMENTUM”
- Mk.gee, “Are You Looking Up”
- nimino, “Glow”
- Ocean Wisdom ft. Dizzee Rascal, “Revvin’”
- Orlando Weeks, Rhian Teasdale, “Dig”
- Pachyman, “Calor Ahora”
- Panda Bear, “Praise”
- Piers James, “K.K.O”
- PLAY DEAD, “Thameslink”
- Pointed Sticks, “Somebody’s Mom”
- Poolside (ft. Ben Browning), “Ride With You”
- Primitive Ring, “TV City”
- Quinn XCII, “Hold My Hand, Worry Less”
- REDD., “JEANS SO BAGGY.”
- Rico Nasty, “WHO WANT IT”
- RIO KOSTA, “Higher”
- Royel Otis, “If Our Love Is Dead”
- SAINt JHN, “Circles”
- Sawyer Hill, “High On My Lows”
- Scared Of Chaka, “Nobody”
- Scowl, “B.A.B.E”
- Shannon & The Clams, “The Hourglass”
- Skegss, “Out Of My Head”
- Soccer Mommy, “Driver”
- Strawberry Fuzz, “No Lighter”
- Sub*T, “Unearthly”
- Suki Waterhouse, “Supersad”
- Sunny Day Real Estate, “In Circles”
- Surprise Chef, “Plumb Tuckered”
- swim school, “Heaven”
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, “AHHHH!”
- Teen Mortgage, “Ride”
- The Bug Club, “Lonsdale Slipons”
- The Grogans, “Blue Jeans”
- The Meters, “Cissy Strut”
- The Nude Party, “Ride On”
- The Vandals, “Urban Struggle”
- The Vices, “Gold”
- Torus, “The Overload”
- Tunde Adebimpe, “Magnetic”
- Turnstile, “NEW HEART DESIGN”
- Ty Segall, “Fanny Dog”
- Upchuck, “Facecard”
- VeggieHammerr, “Fake Rats”
- Vundabar, “I Got Cracked”
- Wallows, “Calling After Me”
- ZEP, “TRYING TO SAY SOMETHING”
