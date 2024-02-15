PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: ecco i giochi di febbraio

Sony ha annunciato i videogiochi che si andranno ad aggiungere al catalogo per gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium a partire dal prossimo 20 febbraio. A guidare la selezione troviamo l’edizione comprensiva di tutte le espansioni di The Outer Worlds, il ritorno di Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, e il gioco di corse automobilistiche Need for Speed Unbound.
PlayStation Plus Extra
- Need for Speed Unbound | PS5
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition | PS5
- Tales of Arise | PS4, PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4, PS5
- Lego Worlds | PS4
- Lego Jurassic Park | PS4
- Roguebook | PS4, PS5
- Rogue Lords | PS4
- Tales of Zestiria | PS4
PlayStation Premium Classics
- Resistance: Retribution | PS4, PS5
- Jet Moto 2 | PS4, PS5
- Tales of Symphonia | PS4, PS5
- Tales of Vesperia | PS4, PS5