FORUM
playstation plus febbraio The Outer Worlds vendite

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: ecco i giochi di febbraio

Daniele Dolce

Sony ha annunciato i videogiochi che si andranno ad aggiungere al catalogo per gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium a partire dal prossimo 20 febbraio. A guidare la selezione troviamo l’edizione comprensiva di tutte le espansioni di The Outer Worlds, il ritorno di Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, e il gioco di corse automobilistiche Need for Speed Unbound.

PlayStation Plus Extra

  • Need for Speed Unbound | PS5
  • The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition | PS5
  • Tales of Arise | PS4, PS5
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4, PS5
  • Lego Worlds | PS4
  • Lego Jurassic Park | PS4
  • Roguebook | PS4, PS5
  • Rogue Lords | PS4
  • Tales of Zestiria | PS4

PlayStation Premium Classics

  • Resistance: Retribution | PS4, PS5
  • Jet Moto 2 | PS4, PS5
  • Tales of Symphonia | PS4, PS5
  • Tales of Vesperia | PS4, PS5

playstation plus febbraio The Outer Worlds vendite

Articolo precedente
blackbird interactive Homeworld 3 Anteprima War Games

Blackbird Interactive: altri licenziamenti nello studio di Homeworld 3

Condividi con gli amici










Inviare

Password dimenticata