PlayStation Plus: i giochi Extra e Premium di ottobre

Sony ha annunciato i giochi in arrivo nel catalogo PlayStation Plus per gli abbonati ai tagli Extra e Premium. Tutti i videogiochi saranno disponibili a partire dal 15 ottobre. Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo:
- Dead Island 2 | PS4, PS5
- Two Point Campus | PS4, PS5
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me | PS4, PS5
- Gris | PS4, PS5
- Return to Monkey Island | PS5
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed | PS4, PS5
- Firefighting Simulator The Squad | PS4, PS5
- Overpass 2 | PS5
- Tour de France 2023 | PS4, PS5
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands | PS4
- The Last Clockwinder | PS VR2 (Solo Premium)
- Dino Crisis | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)
- Siren | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)
- R-Type Dimensions EX | PS4 (Solo Premium)