PlayStation Plus: i giochi Extra e Premium di ottobre

Daniele Dolce

Sony ha annunciato i giochi in arrivo nel catalogo PlayStation Plus per gli abbonati ai tagli Extra e Premium. Tutti i videogiochi saranno disponibili a partire dal 15 ottobre. Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo:

  • Dead Island 2 | PS4, PS5
  • Two Point Campus | PS4, PS5
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me | PS4, PS5
  • Gris | PS4, PS5
  • Return to Monkey Island | PS5
  • Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed | PS4, PS5
  • Firefighting Simulator The Squad | PS4, PS5
  • Overpass 2 | PS5
  • Tour de France 2023 | PS4, PS5
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands | PS4
  • The Last Clockwinder | PS VR2 (Solo Premium)
  • Dino Crisis | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)
  • Siren | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)
  • R-Type Dimensions EX | PS4 (Solo Premium)

