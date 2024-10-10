PlayStation Plus: i giochi Extra e Premium di ottobre

Sony ha annunciato i giochi in arrivo nel catalogo PlayStation Plus per gli abbonati ai tagli Extra e Premium. Tutti i videogiochi saranno disponibili a partire dal 15 ottobre. Di seguito riportiamo l’elenco completo:

Dead Island 2 | PS4, PS5

Two Point Campus | PS4, PS5

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me | PS4, PS5

Gris | PS4, PS5

Return to Monkey Island | PS5

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed | PS4, PS5

Firefighting Simulator The Squad | PS4, PS5

Overpass 2 | PS5

Tour de France 2023 | PS4, PS5

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands | PS4

The Last Clockwinder | PS VR2 (Solo Premium)

Dino Crisis | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)

Siren | PS4, PS5 (Solo Premium)

R-Type Dimensions EX | PS4 (Solo Premium)