WSA Game Music Award 2024: ecco la longlist dei candidati

In queste ore è stata diffusa la longlist dei candidati al WSA Game Music Award 2024, prestigioso premio internazionale dedicato alle colonne sonore che dallo scorso anno si è aperto anche ai videogiochi e ai prodotti interattivi in generale. Tra le nomination troviamo anche un italiano: si tratta di Filippo Beck Peccoz, autore della colonna sonora di Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Da ora e fino al 21 agosto sarà possibile votare la propria colonna sonora preferita tramite la piattaforma di voto ufficiale, in questo modo verrà composta la shortlist di cinque candidati che verranno invitati alla cerimonia di premiazione fissata al 16 ottobre prossimo, dove verrà annunciato il vincitore finale.

Prima di lasciarvi alla longlist completa, segnaliamo che è stata creata una playlist ufficiale su Spotify contenente gran parte dei candidati al WSA Game Music Award 2024.

Baldur’s Gate III – Boris Slavov

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Brendan Angelides

Slay the Princess – Brandon Boone

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Carlos E. Ageuilar Herrera

Jagged Alliance 3 – George Strezov

American Arcadia – Eduardo de la iGlesia

Sands of Aura – J. Eduardo López

Last Epoch – Erik Desiderio

Disney Illusion Island – David Housden

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Warzone – Jason Graves

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – P.T. Adamczyk

New World: Rise of the Angry Earth – Edouard Brenneisen

Lies of P – Yeakun Yoo

Classified: France ’44 – Ian Livingstone

Total War: PHARAOH – Ian Livingstone, Ed Watkins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Phill Boucher

Contra: Operation Galuga – Norihiko Hibino, Yuko Komiyama

God of War: Ragnarok – Valhalla – Bear McCreary, Sparks & Shadows

Sym.BIOS: Torn Asunder – Jonathan van den Wijngaarden

Fae Farm – Cris Velasco

Lords of the Fallen – Knut Avenstroup Haugen, Cris Velasco

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Walter Mair

Foamstars – Keiichi Okabe

New Cycle – Mustafa Yazicioglu

Aliens Dark Descent – Doyle W. Donehoo

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – Kota Hoshino

Atlas Fallen – Helge Borgarts

Blasphemous 2 – Carlos Viola

Broken Spectre – Robby Duguay

Chants of Sennaar – Thomas Brunet

Cities: Skylines II – Jonne Valtonen

Counter-Strike 2 – Mike Morasky

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine – Matthias Bossi, Jon Evans

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – Kôichi Sugiyama

Eternights – Spencer Bambrick

Final Fantasy XVI – Masayoshi Soken

Firewall Ultra – Dylan Eiland

Fort Solis – Wojciech Panufnik, Ted White

Goodbye Volcano High – Omar Dabbous (as Dabu)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Tsutomu Narita

Jusant – Guillaume Ferran

MythForce – Ross Lara

Penny’s Big Breakaway – Tee Lopes, Sean Bialo

Persona 3 Reload – Shoji Meguro

Persona 5 Tactica – Toshiki Konishi

Remnant II – Rob Westwood

Saltsea Chronicles – Eli Rainsberry

Sea of Stars – Eric W. Brown

Shadow Gambit: the Cursed Crew – Filippo Beck Peccoz

Solium Infernum – Michael Allen

Sonic Dream Team – Michiel van den Bos

Super Mario RPG – Yoko SHimomura

The Talos Principle 2 – Damnjan mravunac

Trepang2 – Brandon McKagan

Ultros – Oscar Rydelius

Under the Waves – Nicolas Bredin

Videoverse – Clark Aboud

Wargroove 2 – Dale North

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Pinar Toprak

Flashback 2 – Raphaël Gesqua

Alan Wake II – Petri Alanko

Dragonheir: Silent Gods – Chad Cannon, Weijun Chen, Elliot Leung, Daniel Sadowski, Joel Santos

Forza Motorsport – Kaven Cohen, Michael Nielsen

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2- John Paesano

Mortal Kombat I – Wilbert Roget II

Park Beyond – Olivier Derivière, Reimer Eising

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Gareth Coker, Mentrix

Rise of the Rōnin – Inon Zur

Song of the Nunu: A League of Legends Story – Cris Velasco

Soul Covenant – Yasunori Mitsuda

Starfield – inon Zur

Stormgate: The Celestial Armada – Nga Weng Chio

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Austin Wintory

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Nick Arundel, Rupert Cross

Tales of Kenzera: Zau – Nainita Desai

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Sounds of Mirage) – Nima Fakhrara

The Lamplighters League – Jon Everist

The Outlast Trials – Tom Salta

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – Winifred Phillips

Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure – Maclaine Diemer, Bryan Atkinson, Bobby Brader, Bobby Rose, Jarryd Elias, Jaimee Jimin Park, Michael Paraskevas

Destiny 2: The Final Shape – Skye Lewin, Rotem Moav, Joshua Mosser, Michael Salvatori, Pieter Schlosser, Michael Sechrist

Turbo Overkill – Chipper Hammond, Nikola Nikita Jeremic, Tim Stoney

Synced – Laurent Courbier, Daniel James, Cody Matthew Johnson, Alec Justice, Thomas Parisch, Jean-Gabriel Raynaud, Raney

Schockne, Edwin Wendler, Laurent Ziliani

Exoprimal – Akiyuki Morimoto

Kingdom Eighties – Andreas Hald