WSA Game Music Award 2024: ecco la longlist dei candidati

In queste ore è stata diffusa la longlist dei candidati al WSA Game Music Award 2024, prestigioso premio internazionale dedicato alle colonne sonore che dallo scorso anno si è aperto anche ai videogiochi e ai prodotti interattivi in generale. Tra le nomination troviamo anche un italiano: si tratta di Filippo Beck Peccoz, autore della colonna sonora di Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.
Da ora e fino al 21 agosto sarà possibile votare la propria colonna sonora preferita tramite la piattaforma di voto ufficiale, in questo modo verrà composta la shortlist di cinque candidati che verranno invitati alla cerimonia di premiazione fissata al 16 ottobre prossimo, dove verrà annunciato il vincitore finale.
Prima di lasciarvi alla longlist completa, segnaliamo che è stata creata una playlist ufficiale su Spotify contenente gran parte dei candidati al WSA Game Music Award 2024.
- Baldur’s Gate III – Boris Slavov
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Brendan Angelides
- Slay the Princess – Brandon Boone
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Carlos E. Ageuilar Herrera
- Jagged Alliance 3 – George Strezov
- American Arcadia – Eduardo de la iGlesia
- Sands of Aura – J. Eduardo López
- Last Epoch – Erik Desiderio
- Disney Illusion Island – David Housden
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Warzone – Jason Graves
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – P.T. Adamczyk
- New World: Rise of the Angry Earth – Edouard Brenneisen
- Lies of P – Yeakun Yoo
- Classified: France ’44 – Ian Livingstone
- Total War: PHARAOH – Ian Livingstone, Ed Watkins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Phill Boucher
- Contra: Operation Galuga – Norihiko Hibino, Yuko Komiyama
- God of War: Ragnarok – Valhalla – Bear McCreary, Sparks & Shadows
- Sym.BIOS: Torn Asunder – Jonathan van den Wijngaarden
- Fae Farm – Cris Velasco
- Lords of the Fallen – Knut Avenstroup Haugen, Cris Velasco
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Walter Mair
- Foamstars – Keiichi Okabe
- New Cycle – Mustafa Yazicioglu
- Aliens Dark Descent – Doyle W. Donehoo
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – Kota Hoshino
- Atlas Fallen – Helge Borgarts
- Blasphemous 2 – Carlos Viola
- Broken Spectre – Robby Duguay
- Chants of Sennaar – Thomas Brunet
- Cities: Skylines II – Jonne Valtonen
- Counter-Strike 2 – Mike Morasky
- Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine – Matthias Bossi, Jon Evans
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – Kôichi Sugiyama
- Eternights – Spencer Bambrick
- Final Fantasy XVI – Masayoshi Soken
- Firewall Ultra – Dylan Eiland
- Fort Solis – Wojciech Panufnik, Ted White
- Goodbye Volcano High – Omar Dabbous (as Dabu)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Tsutomu Narita
- Jusant – Guillaume Ferran
- MythForce – Ross Lara
- Penny’s Big Breakaway – Tee Lopes, Sean Bialo
- Persona 3 Reload – Shoji Meguro
- Persona 5 Tactica – Toshiki Konishi
- Remnant II – Rob Westwood
- Saltsea Chronicles – Eli Rainsberry
- Sea of Stars – Eric W. Brown
- Shadow Gambit: the Cursed Crew – Filippo Beck Peccoz
- Solium Infernum – Michael Allen
- Sonic Dream Team – Michiel van den Bos
- Super Mario RPG – Yoko SHimomura
- The Talos Principle 2 – Damnjan mravunac
- Trepang2 – Brandon McKagan
- Ultros – Oscar Rydelius
- Under the Waves – Nicolas Bredin
- Videoverse – Clark Aboud
- Wargroove 2 – Dale North
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Pinar Toprak
- Flashback 2 – Raphaël Gesqua
- Alan Wake II – Petri Alanko
- Dragonheir: Silent Gods – Chad Cannon, Weijun Chen, Elliot Leung, Daniel Sadowski, Joel Santos
- Forza Motorsport – Kaven Cohen, Michael Nielsen
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2- John Paesano
- Mortal Kombat I – Wilbert Roget II
- Park Beyond – Olivier Derivière, Reimer Eising
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Gareth Coker, Mentrix
- Rise of the Rōnin – Inon Zur
- Song of the Nunu: A League of Legends Story – Cris Velasco
- Soul Covenant – Yasunori Mitsuda
- Starfield – inon Zur
- Stormgate: The Celestial Armada – Nga Weng Chio
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Austin Wintory
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Nick Arundel, Rupert Cross
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau – Nainita Desai
- The Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Sounds of Mirage) – Nima Fakhrara
- The Lamplighters League – Jon Everist
- The Outlast Trials – Tom Salta
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – Winifred Phillips
- Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure – Maclaine Diemer, Bryan Atkinson, Bobby Brader, Bobby Rose, Jarryd Elias, Jaimee Jimin Park, Michael Paraskevas
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape – Skye Lewin, Rotem Moav, Joshua Mosser, Michael Salvatori, Pieter Schlosser, Michael Sechrist
- Turbo Overkill – Chipper Hammond, Nikola Nikita Jeremic, Tim Stoney
- Synced – Laurent Courbier, Daniel James, Cody Matthew Johnson, Alec Justice, Thomas Parisch, Jean-Gabriel Raynaud, Raney
- Schockne, Edwin Wendler, Laurent Ziliani
- Exoprimal – Akiyuki Morimoto
- Kingdom Eighties – Andreas Hald