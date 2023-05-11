PlayStation Plus: svelati i videogiochi Extra e Premium di maggio

Sony ha annunciato i videogiochi per gli abbonati a PlayStation Plys Extra e Premium che saranno disponibili nel corso del mese di maggio. tra questi spicca non solo Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, l’ultimo capitolo della saga targata Insomniac uscito solo su PS5, ma anche Humanity, il nuovo puzzle game di Enhance con supporto a PlayStation VR e PlayStation VR2.

Di seguito l’elenco completo dei videogiochi per gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus Extra.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5

Humanity | PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion | PS4, PS5

Dishonored 2 | PS4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | PS4

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | PS4

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | PS4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop | PS4, PS5

The Evil Within 2 | PS4

Wolfenstein: Youngblood | PS4

Thymesia | PS5

Rain World | PS4

Lake | PS4, PS5

Conan Exiles | PS4

Rune Factory 4 Special | PS4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4

Soundfall | PS4, PS5

Questi, invece, i titoli aggiuntivi riservati ai sottoscrittori di un abbonamento Premium.

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4

Tutti i videogiochi appena elencati saranno disponibili dal 16 maggio.