PlayStation Plus: svelati i videogiochi Extra e Premium di maggio

Sony ha annunciato i videogiochi per gli abbonati a PlayStation Plys Extra e Premium che saranno disponibili nel corso del mese di maggio. tra questi spicca non solo Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, l’ultimo capitolo della saga targata Insomniac uscito solo su PS5, ma anche Humanity, il nuovo puzzle game di Enhance con supporto a PlayStation VR e PlayStation VR2.
Di seguito l’elenco completo dei videogiochi per gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus Extra.
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5
- Humanity | PS4, PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion | PS4, PS5
- Dishonored 2 | PS4
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | PS4
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | PS4
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | PS4
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop | PS4, PS5
- The Evil Within 2 | PS4
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood | PS4
- Thymesia | PS5
- Rain World | PS4
- Lake | PS4, PS5
- Conan Exiles | PS4
- Rune Factory 4 Special | PS4
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4
- Soundfall | PS4, PS5
Questi, invece, i titoli aggiuntivi riservati ai sottoscrittori di un abbonamento Premium.
- Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5
- Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4
Tutti i videogiochi appena elencati saranno disponibili dal 16 maggio.
Articolo successivo