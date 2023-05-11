FORUM
playstation plus maggio

PlayStation Plus: svelati i videogiochi Extra e Premium di maggio

Daniele Dolce

Sony ha annunciato i videogiochi per gli abbonati a PlayStation Plys Extra e Premium che saranno disponibili nel corso del mese di maggio. tra questi spicca non solo Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, l’ultimo capitolo della saga targata Insomniac uscito solo su PS5, ma anche Humanity, il nuovo puzzle game di Enhance con supporto a PlayStation VR e PlayStation VR2.

Di seguito l’elenco completo dei videogiochi per gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus Extra.

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5
  • Humanity | PS4, PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion | PS4, PS5
  • Dishonored 2 | PS4
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | PS4
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | PS4
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | PS4
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4
  • Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop | PS4, PS5
  • The Evil Within 2 | PS4
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood | PS4
  • Thymesia | PS5
  • Rain World | PS4
  • Lake | PS4, PS5
  • Conan Exiles | PS4
  • Rune Factory 4 Special | PS4
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4
  • Soundfall | PS4, PS5

Questi, invece, i titoli aggiuntivi riservati ai sottoscrittori di un abbonamento Premium.

  • Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5
  • Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5
  • Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4

Tutti i videogiochi appena elencati saranno disponibili dal 16 maggio.

playstation plus maggio

 

Articolo precedente
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Stagione 3 Furiosa:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Stagione 3 Furiosa: il trailer della nuova mappa

Articolo successivo
Mortal Kombat reboot

Mortal Kombat ricomincia da un reboot, ecco il primo teaser trailer

Condividi con gli amici










Inviare

Password dimenticata