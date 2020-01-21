Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS Maxiboost ON arriverà su PS4 nel 2020

Bandai Namco ha annunciato che l’arcade nipponico Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON approderà in tutto il mondo su PS4 nel 2020. Il titolo uscirà in Giappone sempre nel medesimo anno.
Qui sotto il trailer di annuncio:
L’action game vede due squadre da due scontrarsi in battaglie spaziali a bordo di 183 diversi Mobile Suit prelevati da 36 serie differenti dell’universo Gundam tra cui:
- Mobile Suit Gundam
- Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack
- Mobile Suit Gundam F91
- Mobile Suit Victory Gundam
- Mobile Fighter G Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
- Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz
- After War Gundam X
- Turn A Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00 -A wakening of the Trailblazer-
- Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
- Mobile Suit Gundam AGE
- Gundam Reconguista in G
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Gundam Build Fighters
- Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket
- Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team
- Mobile Suit Gundam MS IGLOO
- Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt
- Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: The Blue Destiny
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED ASTAY
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 -STARGAZER-
- Gundam Sentinel
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Mobile Suit Variation
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00V
- Gundam Build Fighters A-R
- Gundam EXA
Una demo per PlayStation 4 sarà giocable al Taipei Game Show 2020 dal 6 al 9 febbraio. Un evento speciale si terrà il 6 febbraio.