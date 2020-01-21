Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS Maxiboost ON arriverà su PS4 nel 2020

Bandai Namco ha annunciato che l’arcade nipponico Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON approderà in tutto il mondo su PS4 nel 2020. Il titolo uscirà in Giappone sempre nel medesimo anno.

Qui sotto il trailer di annuncio:

L’action game vede due squadre da due scontrarsi in battaglie spaziali a bordo di 183 diversi Mobile Suit prelevati da 36 serie differenti dell’universo Gundam tra cui:

Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

Mobile Suit Gundam F91

Mobile Suit Victory Gundam

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz

After War Gundam X

Turn A Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam 00

Mobile Suit Gundam 00 -A wakening of the Trailblazer-

Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn

Mobile Suit Gundam AGE

Gundam Reconguista in G

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Gundam Build Fighters

Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket

Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory

Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team

Mobile Suit Gundam MS IGLOO

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: The Blue Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED ASTAY

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 -STARGAZER-

Gundam Sentinel

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash

Mobile Suit Gundam: Mobile Suit Variation

Mobile Suit Gundam 00V

Gundam Build Fighters A-R

Gundam EXA

Una demo per PlayStation 4 sarà giocable al Taipei Game Show 2020 dal 6 al 9 febbraio. Un evento speciale si terrà il 6 febbraio.