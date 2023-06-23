Italian Videogame Awards 2023: annunciate le nomination

Il prossimo 6 luglio si terranno gli Italian Videogames Awards 2023, l’iconica kermesse estiva dedicata al videogioco made in Italy che vedrà la partecipazione degli studi di sviluppo che hanno proposto opere variegate e interessanti durante l’annata 2022/2023. Oltre a Soulstice, che è di sicuro un ottimo candidato per vincere il premio più ambito, figurano Freud’s Bones di Fortuna Imperatore, IMAGO: Beyond the Nightmares, Saturnalia di Santa Ragione e Ravenous Devils, l’iconico videogioco horror di Bad Vices Games, un fenomeno tutto italiano su Steam. Insomma, un’edizione degli Italian Videogames Awards all’insegna delle novità, come nessun altra Italian Videogame Awards.









Ecco tutte le nomination all’Italian Videogame Awards:

Best Italian Game: Batora: Lost Haven (Stormind Games), Freud’s Bones – The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore), Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder), Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan), MotoGP™22 (Milestone), Ravenous Devils (Bad Vices Games), Redout 2 (34BigThings), Saturnalia (Santa Ragione), Soulstice (Reply Game Studios), The Rude Awakening (One O One Games), tERRORbane (BitNine Studio) e Vajont (Artheria).

Best Italian Debut Game: Freud’s Bones – The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore), IMAGO: Beyond the Nightmares (BR-Digital), tERRORbane (BitNine Studio), Vajont (Artheria) e Venice 2089 (Safe Place Studio). Best Innovation: Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder), Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan), Saturnalia (Santa Ragione), tERRORbane (BitNine Studio) e Vajont (Artheria).

Outstanding Italian Company: Nacon Studio Milan, Reply Game Studios e Ubisoft Milan.

Outstanding Individual Contribution: Antonio Cannata (Stormind Games), Valerio Di Donato (34BigThings) e Cristina Nava (Ubisoft Milan).