Emmy Awards 2024: trionfo di Shōgun e The Bear, tutti i vincitori

Daniele Dolce

La scorsa notte si è tenuta la cerimonia degli Emmy Awards 2024, la consueta manifestazione che premia i migliori prodotti televisivi statunitensi della passata stagione. A portare a casa più riconoscimenti sono stati Shōgun e The Bear, mentre Fallout rimane a bocca asciutta nonostante varie candidature.

Di seguito l’elenco completo dei vincitori (in grassetto).

Miglior serie commedia

  • Hacks (Max)
  • The Bear (FX)
  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Miglior serie drammatica

  • Shōgun (FX)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Fallout (Prime Video)
  • The Gilded Age (HBO)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
  • Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • Il problema dei 3 corpi – 3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Miglior miniserie

  • Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • Fargo (FX)
  • Lezioni di chimica – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Ripley (Netflix)
  • True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Miglior reality competitivo

  • The Traitors (Peacock)
  • The Amazing Race (CBS)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
  • Top Chef (Bravo)
  • The Voice (NBC)

Miglior serie talk

  • The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Miglior serie variety scripted

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Miglior speciale di varietà (Live)

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher (CBS)
  • Grammy Awards 2024 (CBS)
  • The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (Netflix)
  • Premi Oscar 2024 (ABC)
  • Tony Awards 2024 (CBS)

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie commedia

  • Jeremy Allen White per The Bear (FX)
  • Matt Berry per What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Larry David per Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
  • Steve Martin per Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai per Reservation Dogs (FX)

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie commedia

  • Jean Smart per Hacks (Max)
  • Quinta Brunson per Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Ayo Edebiri per The Bear (FX)
  • Selena Gomez per Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Maya Rudolph per Loot (Apple TV+)
  • Kristen Wiig per Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

  • Hiroyuki Sanada per Shōgun (FX)
  • Idris Elba per Hijack (Apple TV+)
  • Donald Glover per Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
  • Walton Goggins per Fallout (Prime Video)
  • Gary Oldman per Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • Dominic West per The Crown (Netflix)

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

  • Anna Sawai per Shōgun (FX)
  • Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Carrie Coon per The Gilded Age (HBO)
  • Maya Erskine per Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
  • Imelda Staunton per The Crown (Netflix)
  • Reese Witherspoon per The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film tv

  • Richard Gadd per Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • Matt Bomer per Compagni di viaggio (Showtime)
  • Jon Hamm per Fargo (FX)
  • Tom Hollander per Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
  • Andrew Scott per Ripley (Netflix)

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film tv

  • Jodie Foster per True Detective: Night Country (HBO)
  • Brie Larson per Lezioni di chimica (Apple TV+)
  • Juno Temple per Fargo (FX)
  • Sofía Vergara per Griselda (Netflix)
  • Naomi Watts per Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach per The Bear (FX)
  • Lionel Boyce per The Bear (FX)
  • Paul W. Downs per Hacks (Max)
  • Paul Rudd per Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Bowen Yang per Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia

  • Liza Colón-Zayas per The Bear (FX)
  • Carol Burnett per Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
  • Hannah Einbinder per Hacks (Max)
  • Janelle James per Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Meryl Streep per Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

  • Billy Crudup per The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Tadanobu Asano per Shōgun (FX)
  • Mark Duplass per The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Jon Hamm per The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Takehiro Hira per Shōgun (FX)
  • Jack Lowden per Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • Jonathan Pryce per The Crown (Netflix)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

  • Elizabeth Debicki per The Crown (Netflix)
  • Christine Baranski per The Gilded Age (HBO)
  • Nicole Beharie per The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Greta Lee per The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Lesley Manville per The Crown (Netflix)
  • Karen Pittman per The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Holland Taylor per The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film tv

  • Lamorne Morris per Fargo (FX)
  • Jonathan Bailey per Compagni di viaggio (Showtime)
  • Robert Downey Jr. per Il simpatizzante (HBO)
  • Tom Goodman-Hill per Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • John Hawkes per True Detective: Night Country (HBO)
  • Lewis Pullman per Lezioni di chimica (Apple TV+)
  • Treat Williams per Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX) (postumo)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film tv

  • Jessica Gunning per Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • Dakota Fanning per Ripley (Netflix)
  • Lily Gladstone per Under the Bridge (Hulu)
  • Aja Naomi King per Lezioni di chimica (Apple TV+)
  • Diane Lane per Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
  • Nava Mau per Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • Kali Reis per True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Miglior regia per una serie commedia

  • Christopher Storer per l’episodio “Fishes” di The Bear (FX)
  • Randall Einhorn per l’episodio “Party” di Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Ramy Youssef per l’episodio “Honeydew” di The Bear (FX)
  • Guy Ritchie per l’episodio “Refined Aggression” di The Gentlemen (Netflix)
  • Lucia Aniello per l’episodio “Bulletproof” di Hacks (Max)
  • Mary Lou Belli per l’episodio “I’m the Pappy” di The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)

Miglior regia per una serie drammatica

  • Frederick E. O. Toye per l’episodio “Crimson Sky” di Shōgun (FX)
  • Stephen Daldry per l’episodio “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” di The Crown (Netflix)
  • Mimi Leder per l’episodio “The Overview Effect” di The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Hiro Murai per l’episodio “First Date” di Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
  • Saul Metzstein per l’episodio “Strange Games” di Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • Salli Richardson per l’episodio “Beat L.A.” di Winning Time – L’ascesa della dinastia dei Lakers (HBO)

Miglior regia per una miniserie o film tv

  • Steven Zaillian per Ripley (Netflix)
  • Weronika Tofilska per l’episodio “Episodio 4” di Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • Noah Hawley per l’episodio “The Tragedy of the Commons” di Fargo (FX)
  • Gus Van Sant per l’episodio “Pilot” di Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
  • Millicent Shelton per l’episodio “Poirot” di Lezioni di chimica (Apple TV+)
  • Issa Lopez per True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie commedia

  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky per l’episodio “Bullettproof” di Hacks (Max)
  • Quinta Brunson per l’episodio “Career Day” di Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Christopher Storer e Joanna Calo per l’episodio “Fishes” di The Bear (FX)
  • Meredith Scardino e Sam Means per l’episodio “Orlando” di Girls5eva (Netflix)
  • Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider per l’episodio “Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good” di The Other Two (Max)
  • Jack Bender e Zach Dunn per l’episodio “Pride Parade” di What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drammatica

  • Will Smith per l’episodio “Negotiating with Tigers” di Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare per l’episodio “Ritz” di The Crown (Netflix)
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner per l’episodio “The End” di Fallout (Prime Video)
  • Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover per l’episodio “First Date” di Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
  • Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks per l’episodio “Anjin” di Shōgun (FX)
  • Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente per l’episodio “Crimson Sky” di Shōgun (FX)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film tv

  • Richard Gadd per Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • Charlie Brooker per l’episodio “Joan Is Awful” di Black Mirror (Netflix)
  • Noah Hawley per l’episodio “The Tragedy of the Commons” di Fargo (FX)
  • Ron Nyswaner per l’episodio “You’re Wonderful” di Compagni di viaggio (Showtime)
  • Steven Zaillian per Ripley (Netflix)
  • Issa Lopez per l’episodio “Parte 6” di True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Miglior scrittura per una serie varietà

  • The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Emmy Awards 2024 shogun

