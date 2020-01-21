Mario Kart Tour: il prossimo test multiplayer sarà accessibile a tutti

Il prossimo beta test per la funzione multiplayer di Mario Kart Tour sarà aperto a tutti, lo ha annunciato oggi Nintendo attraverso un tweet ufficiale.

Al momento non è stata ancora rivelata la data esatta del secondo beta test, ma almeno sappiamo che sarà accessibile a tutti, anche a chi non possiede una sottoscrizione al Gold Pass. Per chi non lo sapesse il Gold Pass è un abbonamento mensile che permette di accedere a ricompense esclusive e alla funzione multiplayer online.

Nintendo fornirà maggiori dettagli sulla beta test nelle prossime settimane.

Mario Kart Tour è ora disponible per Android e iOS.

A second multiplayer test is on the way, and this time all players can join in, not just #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers. Further details will be posted here and in-game soon, so buckle up and start your engines! pic.twitter.com/8l3YVEabll

— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 21, 2020