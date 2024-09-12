FORUM
PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: ecco i videogiochi di settembre

Daniele Dolce

Sony ha presentato i videogiochi disponibili dal 17 settembre per gli abbonati ai tagli Extra e Premium del servizio PlayStation Plus. Di seguito l’elenco completo:

  • The Plucky Squire | PS5
  • Under The Waves | PS4, PS5
  • Night in the Woods | PS4, PS5
  • Chernobylite | PS4, PS5
  • Wild Card Football | PS4, PS5
  • Space Engineers | PS4, PS5
  • Road 96 | PS4, PS5
  • Ben 10 | PS4
  • Far Cry 5 | PS4
  • Pistol Whip | PS VR2 (solo Premium)
  • Secret Agent Clank | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)
  • Sky Gunner | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)
  • Mister Mosquito | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)

