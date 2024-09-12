PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: ecco i videogiochi di settembre

Sony ha presentato i videogiochi disponibili dal 17 settembre per gli abbonati ai tagli Extra e Premium del servizio PlayStation Plus. Di seguito l’elenco completo:
- The Plucky Squire | PS5
- Under The Waves | PS4, PS5
- Night in the Woods | PS4, PS5
- Chernobylite | PS4, PS5
- Wild Card Football | PS4, PS5
- Space Engineers | PS4, PS5
- Road 96 | PS4, PS5
- Ben 10 | PS4
- Far Cry 5 | PS4
- Pistol Whip | PS VR2 (solo Premium)
- Secret Agent Clank | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)
- Sky Gunner | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)
- Mister Mosquito | PS4, PS5 (solo Premium)