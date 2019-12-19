Phoenix Point approda oggi sul Game Pass per PC

Dopo aver risolto i problemi tecnici, Snapshot Games ha pubblicato Phoenix Point sul Microsoft Store ed è dunque disponibile nel catalogo del servizio Game Pass per PC.

Gli sviluppatori fanno sapere che al momento è possibile scaricare a acquistare soltanto la Base Edition del nuovo tattico a turni firmato da Julian Gollop dal momento che per qualche motivo imprecisato non sono in grado di offrire la Deluxe e la Ultra Edition sul negozio digitale di Microsoft.

Apologies for the wait, Phoenix Point Base Edition is now available on Xbox Game Pass for PC and on the Microsoft Store! Unfortunately, we do not currently have the ability to offer the Deluxe or Ultra Editions on these platforms. https://t.co/P5ZmNAMwRw #risefromtheashes

— Phoenix Point (@Phoenix_Point) December 19, 2019