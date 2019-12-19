Phoenix Point approda oggi sul Game Pass per PC

FORUM
Dopo aver risolto i problemi tecnici, Snapshot Games ha pubblicato Phoenix Point sul Microsoft Store ed è dunque disponibile nel catalogo del servizio Game Pass per PC.
Gli sviluppatori fanno sapere che al momento è possibile scaricare a acquistare soltanto la Base Edition del nuovo tattico a turni firmato da Julian Gollop dal momento che per qualche motivo imprecisato non sono in grado di offrire la Deluxe e la Ultra Edition sul negozio digitale di Microsoft.

